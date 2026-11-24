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To the editor: Contributing writer Jon Duffy’s op-ed eloquently articulates both the duplicity of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s positions on the exercise of American power, and his ultimate abdication of respect for the legal and moral principles that support international peace and stability ( “Marco Rubio is no statesman,” Nov. 21). In response to questions regarding several violent military interventions undertaken by the United States, Rubio cites Roman general Pompey: “Stop quoting laws to men with swords.” With this, Rubio is doubling down on the belief that “might makes right.”

This is the guiding light for dictators like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, who seeks to crush and then dominate Ukraine, a sovereign democratic country. Within the last month, President Trump and his administration have stated that Putin is a “friend” and a “humanitarian.” At the same time, they have treated the embattled president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with contempt.

Trump and Rubio also proudly defend the brazen, lethal attacks on small boats in Latin American waters suspected of running drugs. This lawless military aggression eviscerates a fundamental principle of our Constitution: due process of law.

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Rubio has tightly aligned himself with Trump, a president who has told us that there is no higher authority (not even the Constitution) that constrains his power beyond his own whim.

In our recent midterm elections, Trump and his administration were largely repudiated. As the 2028 presidential election draws closer, it is up to us, the American people, to choose candidates who respect the necessity for a government of laws, versus the glorification of murderous bullies.

Richard Dunn, Valley Glenn

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To the editor: Saying merely that Duffy writes about “leadership and democracy” is a massive understatement. Could we draft him for a 2028 presidential campaign?

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Duffy’s scathing op-ed on the aggressive and morally bankrupt militaristic actions of Trump, Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should be required reading for any U.S. voter who yearns for a return to decency, respect and cooperation with our allies as we conduct our international business. Duffy writes: “A principle essential to both constitutional government and American leadership [is] possessing power does not confer unlimited authority to use it.” Wow! Talk about leadership.

Carlos Jimenez, Vista