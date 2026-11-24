To the editor: While some major environmentalists are supporting the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, or BAAJA, I fear Congress and the public are being sold a bill of goods ( “From transmission lines to pipelines: What the Senate’s permitting reform bill could mean for California,” Nov. 20). Deploying more green energy by reducing red tape does little good if equal amounts of coal, oil or gas projects are also freed up. Let’s not forget the elephant in the room: an entrenched, powerful fossil fuel industry whose hands helped to craft this legislation. The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board said, “These reforms would help all industries, but fossil fuels stand to benefit most.”

More coal, oil and gas will increase carbon pollution and continue to overheat the planet. We cannot mitigate climate change by allowing both clean and dirty energy to proceed. To have any hope of stopping climate change before its effects become catastrophic, we must begin now to phase out fossil fuels while increasing the deployment of clean energy.

Robert Taylor, Santa Barbara

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To the editor: This is a good bill and addresses much-needed permitting reform. The House should pass it.

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Yes, it does weaken the National Environmental Policy Act, but only a little, and it makes up for that by protecting the environment from climate change. Yes, it weakens the Endangered Species Act, but slightly, and think of all the species that are endangered by climate change. Yes, it will benefit fossil fuel projects as well as clean energy ones, but fossil fuel projects already have advantages, so clean energy will benefit more. The result will be a net decrease in planet-warming emissions.

Lawmakers should not wait until the next Congress, where the bill would have to start again from scratch. We don’t have time to wait. We’re already on track to exceed the limits set in the Paris Agreement. Everyone should write or call their representative and ask them to vote for this bill.

Murray Zichlinsky, Long Beach