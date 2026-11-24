Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 10 in Washington.

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To the editor: The biggest problem facing the U.S. today is the continued concentration of wealth in the hands of fewer and fewer people ( “Here come the Social Security proposals — choose wisely,” Nov. 19). Poor people don’t “restructure how they receive income.” The gains from all those magical investments the rich make with their lower-taxed income end up in the hands of their trust-fund kids who live on virtually tax-free income (except for capital gains and taxes on dividends). Taxes on principal are considered verboten “double-taxation” and the estate tax exemption is too high. “Ripple effects” sound like a euphemism for “trickle-down,” which wealth never did and never will.

We need to finally remove the cap on Social Security wages, lower the exemptions on estate taxes and return the income tax brackets to where they were before President Reagan. Make America middle class again!

Andrew Tilles, Studio City

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To the editor: Like a broken record, contributing writer Veronique de Rugy rails against taxes, especially progressive taxes (we can’t penalize the wealthy).

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A fair solution would be eliminating the Social Security cap for individuals or pushing it much higher, since wages have increased, but not increasing it on the employer side. Employers would pass the cost onto their products and services, contributing to more inflation.

Let working people contribute to the safety net for millions. Don’t change the current benefits’ formula — freeze it to the current cap.

Steve Watson, San Clemente