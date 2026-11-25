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To the editor: The front-page headline stating that “AI replaces teachers” at some L.A.-area schools and the additional heading that “No teachers … but there’s AI” should prompt questions ( “No teachers, just AI: Inside the $75,000-a-year grade schools changing education in L.A.,” Nov. 23).

Will the “guides who often don’t have traditional education backgrounds or degrees” reflect the penny-pinching idea of “a beginner teacher equals a cheap teacher”? Will that devolve further into “‘guide’ equals cheap teacher”? Also, who will do lunch and playground duty, chaperone dances, break up fights, file suspected child abuse reports and sponsor student government? How will college admissions offices view any shortage of extracurricular activities?

As to the spokesperson’s statement that “Human relationships and meaningful interactions are central to our model,” when artificial intelligence hardware and software gives me an image of a real human being in real time, I’ll believe that. But not to worry; because Alpha School “costs more than $75,000 per year,” not many families will be taking part in its experiment.

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Wendell H. Jones, Ojai

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To the editor: Alpha Schools cost $75,000 a year and sell the misunderstanding that tech can replace teachers.

Teachers use all forms of tech to create the best learning environments possible for K-12 systems and beyond. They use tech to generate proper feedback, better grading systems and much more.

Nowhere in the article is information about how AI learning is better, other than the students getting more free time. Nothing on how to improve math and writing skills, or how science and lab hours are done. One parent speaks about enhanced vocabulary, but nothing on reading ability. Nothing on building positive social and emotional relationships with other kids and adults, just that there’s a lot of “training.”

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Successes from the main parent interviewed included making objects with 3-D printers. With that insane price tag to boot, nothing sold me on making a switch for my child — nothing.

Scott McCourtney, Laguna Niguel

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To the editor: After educating children for 40 years, I am appalled at the idea of AI replacing teachers.

We found out that smartphones have created a culture of disconnected, depressed young people, unable to make a human connection, instead thinking cyberspace is their friend. Kids are enthralled with screens, but does that mean screens are good for them?

I hope the smartest people in education study this approach before more damage is done.

Debbie Ficarra, La Crescenta