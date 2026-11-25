To the editor: With this front-page story, carbon dioxide removal is getting more of the attention it deserves and needs ( “Global warming has gotten so out of hand, nations call for sucking carbon out of the air somehow,” Nov. 20). My wife and I have been learning about carbon dioxide removal for half a dozen years, realizing immediately the necessity to teach our climate and environmental friends about its importance. The amount of human-created legacy carbon emitted every year dwarfs the emissions stored in our oceans, plants and soils by more than thirtyfold . This exciting and innovative field of carbon dioxide removal is our best chance to keep our planet livable.

Companies that have figured out multipurpose ways of incorporating carbon removal or carbon reduction into their business models are most inspiring. One example is injecting CO2 into concrete , knowing it’s the most widely used manmade material on Earth. Another is optimizing wastewater treatment to remove CO2. One outside-the-box company, Aircapture , sees carbon as a climate issue and as a commodity. It captures carbon at breweries and other carbonated-drink locations. Small-scale onsite machines capture the gas needed for those beverages, saving an immense amount of emissions by removing trucked-in sources of gas. Biochar , meanwhile, stores CO2 and, when spread onto fields, improves farming output for some crops.

There are numerous other marvelous methods enhancing our natural resources or using technological approaches. The key will be to scale them to the size needed, while remaining financially sustainable. Learning about all these approaches leaves us hopeful, especially when hope is sorely needed.

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Jonathan Light, Laguna Niguel