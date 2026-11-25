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To the editor: “In his official veto message, the governor said the bill did not comprehensively address its cost, which was likely to be carried out over several decades” ( “As El Niño and rising seas batter California homes, experts point to a novel buyout solution,” Nov. 22).

The cost of climate change is going to be so staggering that it is incomprehensible, and mitigating it will not take decades, but generations. To think otherwise is sticking your head in the sand.

Managed retreat is the only logical solution. “Short-term interests” and “political nonstarter” are polite words for greed and cowardice. On top of this, there is the fact that most people today, at least based on their actions, don’t believe that climate change is a problem.

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Gregg Ferry, Carlsbad