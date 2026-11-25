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To the editor: It is instructive to contrast two dire international threats: global warming and artificial intelligence.

With AI, the possibility of dire threats, possibly existential, has been discussed by experts in the field. The best actions are not generally agreed upon.

Global warming has been long understood, with the most important action being to reduce fossil fuel usage. Here, the problem is the will to act decisively ( “The collapse of U.N. climate talks, over fossil fuels, was years in the making,” Nov. 23). As this article says: “United Nations climate talks fizzled out Sunday without reaching an overarching agreement because of disputes over whether to mention the fossil fuels that cause global warming.”

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It adds, “This all happened as global warming accelerates with ever-worsening heat waves, floods, storms and droughts.”

The U.S. did not even send an official delegation to the summit. President Trump previously called climate change a hoax, cementing the administration’s attitude.

While the U.S. can’t solve the global warming problem by itself, it must be part of the solution.

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Jack Holtzman, San Diego

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To the editor: Failing to name the negative externalities of fossil fuels in our economy does not stop an expanding ocean from crashing through glass sliders, or the erosion of cliffs that hold up railroad tracks. It doesn’t stop children from internalizing the realization that their parents do not care about the planet they are creating for them. It doesn’t stop the black mold that will take hold of every rental in a low-lying coastal area if landlords don’t mitigate absorbed moisture from not one but three extreme king tides.

Thousands of parents will be raising children in mold-spore environments that infiltrate lungs, brains and developing cells, adding to the thick particulate matter unleashed by this administration. All of this will be forgotten when the current news cycle dies down. COP31 didn’t stop that, but we should.

Pam Brennan, Newport Beach

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To the editor: The COP process has been rendered irrelevant because the fossil fuel industry virtually owns governments. Delegates cannot even acknowledge that major reductions of carbon emissions are a top priority. Instead, they harp on unproven, unscalable and expensive carbon capture technologies.

Words like “disappointing” and “let … down” totally fail to capture what’s at stake or how insulting these COP outcomes are for environmental activists pointing to settled science. Disappointment or feeling “let down” is for when none of the birthday party pictures are very flattering.

The pledge signed by nearly 100 nations to increase electricity to 35% of total final energy consumption by 2035 is encouraging. Even so, it is obvious that only relentless bottom-up activism will accomplish emissions reductions and other climate solutions. Inform your representatives you are outraged, not disappointed.

Gary M. Stewart, Laguna Beach