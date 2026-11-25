To the editor: Jensen Huang shouldn’t have been reinstated as Nvidia’s president and chief executive ( “Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang. ‘It’s wrong, and it’s shocking,’ California AG Bonta says,” Nov. 23). Leadership comes with responsibility, accountability and the expectation that decisions are made in the best interests of the organization and its people. When someone loses the trust of others, reinstating them without addressing the reasons behind that loss sends the wrong message.

The drop in stock price following Huang’s resignation is not a good reason to bring him back. Stock prices fluctuate for many reasons, and short-term financial performance should not outweigh accountability, integrity and good leadership. Making decisions based solely on the market’s reaction signals that financial gain matters more than doing what is right. A company’s long-term success should be built on ethical leadership and the trust of its employees, shareholders and customers.

Reinstatement should not be based on past accomplishments, reputation or financial influence. Bringing someone back simply because investors are concerned about the stock price sets a dangerous precedent and undermines fairness and responsibility.

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There must be consequences when expectations are not met. An organization should stand by its principles rather than make exceptions for someone because of their status or influence.

Ultimately, leadership is about more than stock prices, titles and accomplishments. It is about earning trust, demonstrating integrity and putting the greater good first. Nvidia should focus on finding leadership that reflects those values instead of reversing a decision because of short-term market pressure.

Michael Welch, Denver

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To the editor: President Trump’s pressure campaign to reinstate Huang as CEO of Nvidia reflects Trump’s usual response to important matters. He excuses the very rich and looks the other way, letting poor judgment slide. It seems the only language this administration understands (and worships) is one of ultimate power and money. It’s certain and very clear that nothing else matters, especially we the people.

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Trump’s blatant disregard for the rule of law, respect, humanity and the well-being of this nation becomes more transparent each day that he is president. As he flaunts his wealth with seemingly no thought of the daily struggles people are facing, he simply couldn’t care less. I guess that old saying is true: Money talks, and you-know-what walks.

Frances Terrell Lippman, Sherman Oaks

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To the editor: I am looking at the front page of the Tuesday edition of the Los Angeles Times. On the left is an article about Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) vowing to resign after a House investigation found credible evidence that he had engaged in sexual misconduct ( “L.A. Rep. Jimmy Gomez quitting after ethics panel finds evidence of sexual misconduct,” Nov. 23). On the right is an article about Nvidia rehiring Huang, with pressure from Trump.

Trump has been found civilly liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll and has bragged that he can “grab ’em by [the genitals]” any time he wants. Adding to this disgusting and abusive behavior is the naked corruption. Trump owns Nvidia stock worth tens of millions of dollars , and therefore has a vested interest in pursuing actions that increase the value of those stocks.

Sure, drive out Gomez — but why, oh why, not Trump? And Huang, for that matter, whose selfish behavior may well have compromised national security.

Claire Chik, Torrance