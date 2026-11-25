This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: Guest contributor Jared Wolff’s op-ed was a useful piece on the role companies and business leadership should play in leading L.A. ( “Raman can lead L.A. best if she calls on business leaders to contribute,” Nov. 23) But while strong on business priorities, his opinion is soft on social priorities, in particular homelessness.

Wolff argues a stronger economy results in stronger revenue for homelessness services; however, a “trickle-down” economic model has always benefited the haves and fallen short on the needs of the have-nots. Ultimately, it comes down to a strong balance between economic imperatives and moral imperatives.

Wolff points out how capital is mobile, and implies business will not play if profits don’t satisfy business priorities. Yet he closes by saying business is prepared to contribute. Perhaps the business community can best contribute by considering a better balance between the long-term moral fiber of L.A. and their short-term quarterly business returns.

Advertisement

Don Briggs, Palos Verdes Estates