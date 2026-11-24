To the editor: I took care of scores, if not hundreds, of children suffering from complications of measles, including pneumonia and encephalitis, over a period of three years as a pediatric house staff at a tertiary care center in India in the 1990s. Many of them died. I also saw subacute sclerosing panencephalitis , which is a less common but more lethal complication of measles. More recently, I was involved in an effort aimed at the education of U.S. physicians apropos neurological complications of vaccine-preventable diseases.

The medical community in the U.S. is being prepared to handle the resurgence of diseases that many doctors here have never seen ( “U.S. loses measles elimination status after first eradicating the disease 26 years ago,” Nov. 17). I am certain that they are going to be ready with the necessary knowledge. I am also certain that few are ready to handle the scars that come with taking care of children with devastating complications of easily preventable diseases.

Jay Desai, Los Angeles

This writer is a clinical professor at the University of Southern California and a neurologist at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.