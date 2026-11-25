Jonathan Rinderknecht’s father and brother leave the Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez U.S. Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday.

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To the editor: This conviction doesn’t feel like justice to me ( “Palisades arson retrial ends with conviction of man accused of sparking deadly wildfire,” Nov. 20). This man may have ignited the blaze, but the fire department let it rekindle, and the city failed in preparedness in many ways — including our mayor being out of the country despite warnings of dangerous fire conditions.

No amount of blame or punishment can bring back what we’ve lost. I only hope that we can learn from experience as we enter a year-round fire season due to climate change.

Sadly, I doubt we have learned much. The Olympics to be held in L.A. in 2028 just announced Phillips 66, the criminally indicted oil company, as a sponsor. This while the athletes may be facing the hottest summer yet .

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While China moves ahead with green tech, reducing its need for fossil fuels, our government has pledged to double down on the dirty stuff — which only means more spills and more climate disruption. Where there is a quick buck to be made and our leadership is in on the deal, our future is jeopardized.

There is just as much money to be made in sustainable development, but it’s new players — not the corrupt ones in power. It’s very depressing.

Lisa Kaas Boyle, Nashville, Tenn.

This writer is an environmental attorney who lost her home in the Palisades fire.