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To the editor: To the detriment of public safety, the author erroneously conflates “driver assistance,” Autopilot and Full Self Driving (supervised) ( “Tesla pitches Full Self-Driving to seniors. Experts warn the technology could put them at risk,” Nov. 23). The article goes on to assume that humans always pay close attention and make appropriate decisions when they are operating the controls, while it ignores the deaths and injuries that the human operators cause.

Full Self Driving, or FSD, makes safer decisions than human drivers do in almost all instances. FSD is not perfect. But for the sake of public health, we need to admit that the pool of human drivers is deadly, and FSD is far and away less dangerous.

More than 40,000 Americans die each year in traffic collisions, and some 2.5 million sustain related injuries. If we were to replace all of our country’s vehicles with FSD-equipped electric vehicles, those numbers would drop significantly — potentially down to zero.

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The article is more negative than it should be. It even intimates that all the reported crashes were the fault of Tesla, when human error is likely to blame.

Find a Tesla-owning friend with FSD who can give you an extended ride, or go to any Tesla store and take one out for a spin. This is life-saving technology that needs to expand quickly if road safety is truly our goal.

Negative stories like this keep unsafe drivers behind the wheel longer than they should be. The data are clear that some of those people will crash with deadly results. The Los Angeles Times should not be a part of that.

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Darell Dickey, Davis