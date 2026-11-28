Pope Francis meets with Vice President JD Vance during an audience at Casa Santa Marta on April 20, 2025, in Vatican City, Vatican. The pontiff died the following day.

To the editor: I wish to thank Gustavo Arellano for Wednesday’s column on why Vice President JD Vance cannot be president ( “JD Vance’s memoir on becoming Catholic confirms why he can never be president,” Nov. 24). It has been clear for some time that Vance is a CINO: a Catholic in name only.

Arellano knows the Catholic tradition of social justice and cites the pertinent documents appropriately and correctly. He also knows the history of Catholicism in the U.S. Most of us know the Gospel. Vance seems to know none of this. Like Jesus, he has been taken to the mountaintop to view the glory and riches below. I hope that some day he will, again like Jesus, have the courage to reject them and descend the mountain.

I write as a fellow Catholic and as a professor emeritus of theology at Loyola Marymount University. I am grateful for Arellano’s clarity in explaining Catholic teaching and his willingness to do so.

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Marie Anne Mayeski, Los Angeles