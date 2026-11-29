RVs and other vehicles on the shoulder of the Pacific Coast Highway.

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To the editor: Guest contributors Dan Penoyer and Jason Ward are absolutely correct about the issue of parking for folks without homes ( “A chance to help the many Angelenos living out of vehicles,” Nov. 24).

In Europe, there are a great many places to park, from hostels to designated spaces for mobile homes, encouraging participation in local communities.

Safe parking is an important ingredient in the travel industry. That industry frequently overlaps with the hospitality industry. Hospitality is an integral tenant of all faiths, I am instructed.

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The Trump years have proven to be inconsistent with scripture of every religion, and now seems a great time to reinvest in communal ideas. We’re all better off if we’re all better off. Not just some — all. This includes folks who unfortunately cannot move on to better situations for one reason or another. But things change and, in truth, so do personal situations.

We have the means, contrary to Wall Street wisdom (at least $1.6 billion, according to the writers), and we have many unused spaces.

How do we find the will to maximize homelessness funds? Call it by another name, maybe? Travel industry investment?

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David P. Jackson, Van Nuys