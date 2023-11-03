LA Times Today: A legal win for lowrider cruising in California

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Lowrider cars are known for their bold designs, custom hydraulics and for being illegal in many places. But a new law is going to change that next year.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked at how SoCal shaped lowrider culture’s history and its future.



Here’s what Patt says.