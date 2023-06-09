LA Times Today: Crackdown on Lunada ‘Bay Boys’ surfer gang begins after years of complaints
A California appeals court ruled Palos Verdes Estates may be liable if city officials fail to prevent the harassment of outsider surfers by a local surf gang known as the Lunada Bay Boys.
The ruling drags the city back into a 2016 lawsuit by two surfers who say they experienced the gangs’ wrath directly.
L.A. Times columnist Robin Abcarian joined Lisa McRee with more on the history of surf localism in Palos Verdes Estates.
