LA Times Today: Screamboat Willie? Mickey Mouse horror films lurk as cartoon enters public domain
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Mickey Mouse has been family entertainment for 96 years. “Lady Chatterly’s Lover” was banned in countries around the world for its sexually explicit story.
But this year, L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison tells us, Mickey and Lady Chatterly share a common distinction.
Here’s what Patt says.
But this year, L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison tells us, Mickey and Lady Chatterly share a common distinction.
Here’s what Patt says.