LA Times Today: Enough with sending NBA stars like LeBron James to the Olympics (Column)
The Lakers opened training camp earlier this week. Of course, LeBron James and the rest of the team have championship aspirations.
But LeBron also has gold on his mind at next year’s Paris Olympics.
L.A. Times op-ed columnist LZ Granderson writes that it’s time to re-think this idea of pro dream teams and let college kids represent team U.S.A.
