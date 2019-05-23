The best way to keep abortion legal: Women like me should talk openly about having them

I’ve always supported abortion in theory. I attended my first pro-abortion rights rally in high school. In the mid-1990s, there were many — that was when House Speaker Newt Gingrich made abortion a “wedge issue.” But reproductive freedom wasn’t just an abstraction to me. A close relative had terminated a pregnancy. In my 20s, several of my best friends had abortions. In my community, it wasn’t taboo. Still, I considered it an option for others. I was too careful to ever need an abortion, I thought.