LA Times Today: Texans moving to California

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

With over 39 million residents, California is by far the most populous state in the country. But census data shows that more people are leaving the Golden State than coming in.



As L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison points out, that doesn’t paint the whole picture.



Here’s what Patt says.