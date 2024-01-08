LA Times Today: Patt Says: Winter greetings, with a touch of gloating, from sunny Southern California

The 2023 holiday season was America’s least snow-covered in at least two decades, with areas that usually enjoy fresh powder during the holidays remaining dry. But for those of us in Southern California, we’re more used to winters full of white sand than white snow.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison shared the unique way Californians enjoy winter in flip flops rather than snow boots.



Here’s what Patt says.