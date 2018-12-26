Two immigrant children have died in U.S. custody. This cruelty has to stop

To the editor: Two children are dead now arguably because of President Trump's migration policies — two children who should have had Christmas with their families. (“An 8-year-old Guatemalan child dies in U.S. custody on Christmas Eve after being treated for a cold,” Dec. 25)
Two children! How many more will have to die while the president tries to keep immigrants out of the United States, the beacon to all the world of freedom, safety and opportunity?
Shame on Trump. Shame on this administration. Shame on the Republicans and anyone else who voted for him and sustain him.
Esther Cole, Ventura
..
To the editor: As a Latina mother of three, I send my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of the 8-year-old who died in U.S. custody.
But leave it to the Los Angeles Times to blow this story out of proportion by plastering it on its Dec. 25 front page. Other than to tug at human emotion, why is it necessary to include in the headline that it happened on Christmas Eve? Does the day of one’s death decrease or increase the value of human life?
I can write with the utmost certainty that this sweet boy had a better chance of survival while in the custody of U.S. immigration officials than he would have had in a makeshift shelter in a Mexican border town.
Maria C. Mora, San Fernando
..
To the editor: This is not America. The cruelty of our president cannot be tolerated. Ours is a nation of immigrants who have contributed immeasurably to our country.
Trump must be impeached.
Ann Edelman, Woodland Hills
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook