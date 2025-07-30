Advertisement
Voices
Jackie Calmes

Has America’s longstanding friendship with Israel reached a breaking point?

President Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu and Trump arrive for a news conference in Washington in February. President Trump on Monday referenced photographs of malnourished children in Gaza and said, “You can’t fake that.”
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times Opinion columnist Jackie Calmes
By Jackie Calmes
Columnist Follow

Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist right-wing government can’t win the “total victory” over Hamas that the Israeli prime minister repeatedly demands; even Israeli defense officials have said so. But he — or, more to the point, Israel — can lose.

With the starvation of Gaza, Netanyahu is hastening a break in the bipartisan U.S. support for Israel, support that has endured for the entire lives of most Americans. After straining that broad backing for two decades by denying Palestinians’ humanity and overtly courting Republicans over Democrats in the U.S., Netanyahu is inviting a complete rupture by his culpability for Gazan babies wasting away in the arms of their helpless parents.

KHAN YUNS, GAZA - JUNE 28: 22-month-old Palestinian girl Sham Qadeh is struggling to survive with her mom in a makeshift tent on June 28, 2025, in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Weighing just 4.5 kilograms, Sham suffers from severe malnutrition and an enlarged liver, putting her life at serious risk. With the Rafah Border Crossing closed, her mother has no access to essential food and medicine and is appealing to the international community for urgent help calling for her only child be transferred abroad for treatment. Sham was born after a nine-year fertility journey through in vitro fertilization. (Photo by Doaa Albaz/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Voices

Famine’s toll on the children of Gaza: The world shouldn’t look away

These images are part of a series highlighting the suffering of children in Gaza, where a humanitarian disaster is escalating and civilians are starving.

Many more children and adults have died, of course, since the start of Israel’s war to avenge Hamas terrorists’ gruesome murders of 1,200 people and abduction of 251 more in their attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. This week the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry’s toll surpassed 60,000 killed, including 18,500 children. But for the most part, the world hasn’t seen close-ups of kids’ corpses pulled from rubble after Israeli air strikes. Now, though, despite Israel’s restrictions against international reporters in Gaza, we’re increasingly seeing graphic videos and photos of dying, starving kids, as well as desperate, hungry adults.

Meanwhile, Israel continues its bombing and allows into Gaza a mere drip-feed of humanitarian aid, estranging some longtime allies — France, Britain and Germany among them — as well as Democrats and independents in the U.S. Congress who for much of Israel’s existence were Israel’s most stalwart supporters. That’s a loss that Israel literally can’t afford: For decades, it has been far and away the largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid (eclipsed for now by war aid to Ukraine).

Advertisement

On Monday, independent Sen. Angus King of Maine announced he’d no longer support aid to Israel “as long as there are starving children in Gaza due to the action or inaction of the Israeli government.” His statement began, “I cannot defend the indefensible.”

A Palestinian boy waits for a meal at a charity kitchen in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 22, 2025. The head of Gaza's largest hospital said 21 children have died due to malnutrition and starvation in the Palestinian territory in the past three days, amid a devastating assault by Israeli forces. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Voices

Contributor: Dehumanizing and starving Gazans has been a strategy all along

Throughout history, dehumanization preceded and justified atrocities. And the hungrier and more deprived people become, the less ‘like us’ they appear.

And Netanyahu’s war policies are indefensible, however justified Israel’s war against the genocidal Hamas was at its start. It is beyond painful and tragic to watch a nation born of the sympathy of a world horrified by the newsreel footage of human skeletons emerging from Nazi camps now bearing responsibility for the pictures coming from Gaza. The Israeli government itself stands accused of war crimes and genocide even by its own citizens, including some former leaders. Yet the prime minister has the gall to tell us that our eyes are lying: “There is no starvation in Gaza,” Netanyahu insisted on Monday.

That lie was so bald-faced that even the liar in chief, Netanyahu’s pal Donald Trump, called him out. Asked on Monday about Netanyahu’s denial, President Trump told reporters he’d seen the clips of starving Gaza children on TV. “That’s real starvation stuff,” he said. “I see it, and you can’t fake that.“

Not exactly how most people would express empathy and outrage, but we take what we can get. Trump also went on about how the United States would step up to create new food centers in Gaza, seemingly unaware that the United States already is involved, complicit actually, in the failed “humanitarian” effort that supplanted United Nations and independent humanitarian groups in Gaza and spawned the current crisis.

President Donald Trump meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Voices

Calmes: Trump finds a new way to taint the office of the presidency

All but ordering his Justice Department lackeys to arrest and prosecute President Obama for treason is an unprecedented low for the president.

After Israel in March abandoned a ceasefire that Trump had taken credit for, it blocked all goods into Gaza for nearly three months to pressure Hamas to surrender. FYI, hunger as a weapon of war is a war crime. Instead of hundreds of aid centers run by experienced humanitarian organizations, Israel created a shadowy, misnamed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation with a handful of centers run by U.S. contractors and policed by Israeli troops. Since May, more than 100 Gazans have reportedly died of hunger, but 10 times as many have been shot dead, according to the U.N., by trigger-happy soldiers firing “warning shots” at the predictably overrun food sites, turning them into killing fields.

And lest we forget, in the West Bank Palestinians continue to be tormented and killed by militant Jewish settlers, backed by the Netanyahu government. U.N. data shows that violence against Palestinians is at a higher level than any time in two decades.

Advertisement

The suffering, and the transformation of Israel’s image from from David to Goliath, from righteous to wrathful, is in turn transforming U.S.-Israel politics, no doubt to Israel’s long-term detriment.

On Tuesday a new Gallup polling report was headlined “32% in U.S. Back Israel’s Military Action in Gaza, a New Low.” That poll was conducted earlier in July, mostly before the torrent of heart-rending photos of malnourished babies. Americans’ reduced support for Israel’s actions in Gaza was driven by increased opposition among Democrats and independents. Republicans’ approval of Israel’s war is up, likely reflecting Trump’s support for Netanyahu — and the administration’s zeal to tar as an antisemite anyone or any institution critical of Israel’s government.

TOPSHOT - A 26-year-old man suffering from a congenital disease and severely affected by malnutrition, remains at his home in Altos de Milagro Norte neighborhood, Maracaibo, Zulia state, Venezuela, on June 10, 2019. Venezuela is wracked by an economic crisis after five years of crippling recession in which its population has faced many hardships such as a shortage of basic necessities and failing public services. But the crisis devastating Venezuela doesn't have the same intensity in all parts of the country, its capital Caracas is the least affected. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP) (Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Voices

Contributor: Rethink sanctions. They’re killing as many people as war does

The U.S. has leaned on this tool because it is seen as bloodless, but it’s not. The victims, disproportionately, are children.

In February, amid the since-abandoned ceasefire, Gallup found just 46% support for Israel among Americans overall, the lowest level in its 25 years of tracking. Until 2022, both Republicans and Democrats sided with Israel over the Palestinian territories in their long-running dispute. Since then, Democrats have tipped in favor of the Palestinians, presumably reflecting disgust that was building before the war with Netanyahu’s long, antidemocratic and self-serving rule.

Similarly, the Chicago Council on Global Affairs reported in May on the growing partisan divide on U.S. support for Israel. It concluded: “a long-term shift in public opinion could lead to reduced U.S. support for Israel down the line.”

That polarization of support in the United States, Israel’s most longstanding and crucial ally, is Netanyahu’s legacy. It’s not a good one for the Jewish people, or for America.

Bluesky: @jackiecalmes
Threads: @jkcalmes
X: @Jackiekcalmes

More to Read

Insights

L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.

Viewpoint
This article generally aligns with a Center Left point of view. Learn more about this AI-generated analysis

Perspectives

The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.

Ideas expressed in the piece

  • Dwindling U.S. support for Israel’s Gaza actions: Public approval of Israel’s military operations in Gaza has dropped to a record low of 32%, driven by opposition from Democrats and independents[2]. This decline reflects growing revulsion over the humanitarian crisis, including reports of starvation and civilian casualties[2].
  • Senator Angus King’s aid suspension: The Maine independent cited the moral indefensibility of starvation in Gaza, signaling erosion of bipartisan congressional support for unrestricted aid[2].
  • Humanitarian toll and global backlash: The Gaza conflict has sparked accusations of war crimes and genocide, with organizations like the American Friends Service Committee documenting systemic suffering exacerbated by restricted aid access[3].
  • Polarization and partisan shifts: Democrats increasingly favor Palestinian perspectives, while Republican support has risen amid Trump-aligned rhetoric framing criticism as antisemitic[2].

Different views on the topic

  • Enduring U.S.-Israel bond: The America-Israel Friendship League emphasizes a 50-year partnership rooted in shared democratic values, noting expanded engagement since 2020.
  • Strategic military cooperation: Recent joint operations, such as U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during the Israel-Iran conflict, underscore continuing tactical alignment[1].
  • Bipartisan resilience: Pro-Israel groups argue that despite Gallup’s findings, institutional support remains robust, with many lawmakers continuing to prioritize security aid.
Opinion VoicesContributors
Jackie Calmes

Jackie Calmes is an opinion columnist for the Los Angeles Times in Washington, D.C.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Advertisement