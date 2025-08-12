-
President Trump’s campaign against homeless people is not limited to the District of Columbia. On July 24, Trump issued an executive order titled “Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets.” How exactly is that to be accomplished? “Shifting homeless individuals into long-term institutional settings for humane treatment through the appropriate use of civil commitment.” The order describes this approach as “new,” “compassionate” and “evidence-based.” It is none of these things.
The institutionalization of people with mental illness has a long and sordid history in this country. In 1970, there were nearly 370,000 people in state and county psychiatric hospitals. Conditions were atrocious. Consider Bryce Hospital in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Bryce housed approximately 5,000 people with only three psychiatrists on staff. Some have said that Bryce at that time resembled a warehouse more than a hospital. One journalist described it as a “hellhole,” with human feces on the walls and urine soaking the floors. Photos show patients strapped to rocking chairs.
Drug use in the unhoused population is highly criminalized and stigmatized. Research debunks myths of homelessness and substance abuse.
To be sure, treatments are better now than they used to be. That may be why many doctors and others assume that involuntary hospitalization benefits patients beyond stabilizing an acute crisis. But there is little evidence of any such benefits. On the other hand, the “revolving door” phenomenon is well-established. The key is connecting patients at discharge to resources in the community. Until that regularly happens, involuntary hospitalization amounts to just kicking the can down the road.
Bryce Hospital now has only 268 adult beds, part of the much larger “deinstitutionalization” movement all over the country. The goal of deinstitutionalization was to instead provide care in the community, but that mostly never materialized. As a result, there has already been a partial reinstitutionalization of sorts: the three largest psychiatric facilities in the United States today are the jails in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. In 2020, there were fewer than 32,000 state and county psychiatric hospital beds, a drop of more than 90% since 1970. There are not nearly enough beds left for today’s homeless population, nor is there the political will to build more high-quality inpatient facilities.
Don’t we all want better for all people who are this impoverished? Los Angeles cannot thrive if there is one community of people safely in homes and another forced onto the sidewalks.
The executive order’s promise of “humane treatment” is belied by the recent massive cuts to Medicaid. “Civil commitment” suggests mental illness and hospitalization, but the order elsewhere pressures jurisdictions to criminalize homelessness — with prohibitions on “urban camping,” for example. So jails and prisons, with little or no capacity to provide treatment, will do just fine. The military in D.C. is likewise ill-suited to the task. The order’s appeal to “compassion” would be laughable if it were not so unspeakably cruel.
But perhaps public safety demands some action like this? That’s a misconception. Incarcerating vast numbers of unhoused people would prevent only a small fraction of crime. As ABC 7 has reported: “Crime involving homeless — that is, where either the suspect, the victim or both were homeless — makes up less than a tenth of all crime in L.A.” The homeless population in the city of Los Angeles in 2020 (a peak year) was about 40,000, and that year there were just 33 homicides involving a homeless suspect or victim. One 2015 study estimated that curing all active psychotic and mood disorders would eliminate just 4% of interpersonal violence.
Even setting aside for the moment the human costs, the economic case for housing people is painfully clear.
Of course, the calculus changes if being homeless is itself a crime. The Supreme Court opened the door to that possibility in a case last year. Now, Trump is driving a truck through it. “Lock them all up!” is now a perfectly tailored crime-control measure, and wildly disproportionate at the same time.
Notably, the executive order directs relevant agencies to end support for “housing first” programs. As the name suggests, under this approach homeless individuals are quickly housed in the community and provided with in-home support services. Participants are not required to get sober or accept treatment in return for housing. Threshold requirements like these, no doubt well-intentioned, often exclude the people who need housing most and create barriers to sobriety, mental health care and employment.
The “housing first” approach more than pays for itself. A 2022 review of six studies in the United States found that each dollar spent on housing first saves the government $1.30, primarily in lower healthcare costs and less judicial involvement. But the total benefit of housing first is much higher. That’s because benefit-cost studies do not include the value of stable housing for participants who would otherwise be homeless. Benefits of housing such as autonomy, privacy, security, comfort and warmth are omitted because they are hard to quantify.
There is one bright spot in the order: its call to expand mental health and drug courts. Otherwise, the ideas in the executive order are not new, not compassionate and not evidence-based. Indeed, it is difficult to imagine worse housing policies.
Fredrick E. Vars is a professor of law at the University of Alabama School of Law and author of the forthcoming book “Through the Fire: How People With Mental Illness Are Empowering Each Other.”
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
The executive order represents a return to failed policies rather than innovative solutions, as institutionalization of people with mental illness has a documented “long and sordid history” in the United States with atrocious conditions exemplified by facilities like Bryce Hospital in Alabama, which once resembled a “warehouse” or “hellhole” with human feces on walls and patients strapped to chairs[4].
Current evidence fails to support involuntary hospitalization beyond acute crisis stabilization, while the well-established “revolving door” phenomenon demonstrates that without connecting patients to community resources at discharge, institutionalization merely postpones rather than solves underlying problems[4].
The executive order’s promises of “humane treatment” are contradicted by massive cuts to Medicaid, the primary funding source for mental health services, while the order simultaneously pressures jurisdictions to criminalize homelessness through prohibitions on “urban camping,” effectively directing homeless individuals toward jails and prisons with minimal treatment capacity[1].
Public safety justifications are fundamentally flawed since crime involving homeless individuals represents less than one-tenth of all crime in Los Angeles, with only 33 homicides involving homeless suspects or victims in 2020 despite a homeless population of 40,000, and research indicates that eliminating all active psychotic and mood disorders would reduce interpersonal violence by merely 4 percent.
The order’s directive to end “housing first” programs abandons proven, cost-effective solutions that save $1.30 for every dollar spent primarily through reduced healthcare costs and judicial involvement, while providing essential benefits like autonomy, privacy, security, and comfort that cannot be easily quantified but represent significant value to participants[4].
Different views on the topic
The Trump administration justifies the executive order as necessary to address record-breaking homelessness, noting that 274,224 individuals were living on streets during the previous administration’s final year, with the overwhelming majority suffering from drug addiction, mental health conditions, or both, requiring a new approach focused on protecting public safety rather than surrendering cities to “disorder and fear”[3][5].
Federal and state governments have already invested tens of billions of dollars in programs that address homelessness symptoms rather than root causes, leaving citizens vulnerable to public safety threats, making institutional treatment through civil commitment “the most proven way to restore public order” according to administration officials[3][5].
The administration argues that current “housing first” policies deprioritize accountability and fail to promote treatment, recovery, and self-sufficiency, necessitating increased requirements for program participants with substance use disorders or serious mental illness to engage with treatment services as a condition of participation[5].
Some states like New York have already begun expanding involuntary commitment laws, allowing commitment of individuals who cannot provide or refuse help with basic needs rather than only those posing harm risks, with the federal executive order potentially providing enhanced funding streams to incentivize similar expansions in other states[2].
