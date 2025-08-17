-
-
-
- Share via
Pete Hegseth, widely considered the least qualified Defense secretary in American history, is hardly anyone’s version of the ideal Christian husband and father.
Only 45 years old, he’s been married three times.
His first marriage — to his high school sweetheart — lasted a mere four years, deteriorating after Hegseth admitted to multiple extramarital affairs.
A couple of years later, he married his second wife, with whom he had three children. During that marriage, he fathered a child with a Fox News producer who eventually became his third wife.
He paid off a woman who accused him of sexual assault (he denies the assault). He routinely passed out drunk at family gatherings and misbehaved in public when inebriated, according to numerous witnesses. His own mother once accused him of being “an abuser of women,” though she later retracted her claims when Hegseth was facing Senate confirmation.
Still, the Senate’s Republican majority, cowed by President Trump, confirmed his appointment. Hegseth has two qualities that Trump prizes above all others. He is blindly loyal to the president, and he looks good on TV.
After his installation, Hegseth proceeded to fire top military brass who happened to be Black or women or both. He has restored the names of Confederate generals to Army bases (Bragg and Benning). His petty “anti-woke” crusade led him to strip the name of the assassinated gay rights leader Harvey Milk, a former Naval officer who served honorably, from a Navy ship. And he has considered doing the same to a ship named in honor of the abolitionist and Civil War hero Harriet Tubman. He has said that women do not belong in combat roles, and has kicked out transgender soldiers, cruelly stripping them of the pensions they earned for their service.
In March, he shared classified information about an impending American airstrike in Yemen on an unsecured Signal group chat that included his wife, on purpose, and the editor of the Atlantic, by accident.
He is, in short, the least serious man ever to lead this nation’s armed forces.
As if all that weren’t dispiriting enough, Hegseth is now in bed (metaphorically) with a crusading Christian nationalist.
Earlier this month, Hegseth made waves when he reposted on social media a CNN interview with Douglas Wilson, the pastor and theocrat who is working hard to turn the clock back on the rights of every American who is not white, Christian and male.
In the interview, Wilson expounded on his patriarchal, misogynistic, authoritarian and homophobic views.
Women, he said, should serve as “chief executive of the home” and should not have the right to vote. (Their men can do that for them.) Gay marriage and gay sex should be outlawed once again. “We know that sodomy is worse than slavery by how God responds to it,” he told CNN’s Pamela Brown. (Slavery is “unbiblical,” he avowed, though he did bizarrely defend it once, writing in 1990 a pamphlet that “slavery produced in the South a genuine affection between the races that we believe we can say has never existed in any nation before the War or since.”)
When a new outpost of his church opened in Washington, D.C ., in July, Hegseth and his family were among the worshippers. CNN described Hegseth’s presence as “a major achievement” for Wilson.
“All of Christ for All of Life,” wrote Hegseth as he endorsed and reposted the interview. That is the motto of Wilson’s expanding universe, which includes his Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, the center of his Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, a network of more than 100 churches on four continents, parochial schools, a college, a publishing house and media platforms. “All of Christ for All of Life” is a shorthand for the belief that Christian doctrines should shape every part of life — including government, culture and education.
Wilson is a prolific author of books with titles such as “Her Hand in Marriage,” “Federal Husband,” and “Reforming Marriage.” His book “Fidelity” teaches “what it means to be a one-woman man.” Doubtful it has crossed Hegseth’s desk.
“God hates divorce,” writes Wilson in one of his books.
Given the way sexual pleasure is celebrated in the Old and New Testaments, Wilson has a peculiarly dim view of sex. I mean, how many weddings have been graced with recitations from the Song of Solomon, with its thinly disguised allusions to pleasurable sexual intimacy? (“Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth! For your love is better than wine.”)
Wilson’s world is considerably less sensual.
“A man penetrates, conquers, colonizes, plants,” he writes in “Fidelity.” “A woman receives, surrenders, accepts.” Mutual sexual pleasure seems out of the question: “The sexual act cannot be made into an egalitarian pleasuring party.” Ugh.
There is nothing particularly new here; Wilson’s ideology is just another version of patriarchal figures using religion to fight back against the equality movements of the late 19th and 20th centuries. They are basically the hatemongers of the Westboro Baptist Church dressed up in respectable clothing.
“Some people may conflate Christian nationalism and Christianity because they both use the symbols and language of Christianity, such as a Bible, a cross and worship songs,” says the group Christians Against Christian Nationalism on its website. “But Christian nationalism uses the veneer of Christianity to advance its own aims — to point to a political figure, party or ideology instead of Jesus.”
What you have in people like Hegseth and Wilson are authoritarian men who hide behind their religion to execute the most unchristian of agendas.
God may hate divorce, but from my reading of the Bible, God hates hypocrisy even more.
Bluesky: @rabcarian
Threads: @rabcarian
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
Critics argue that Hegseth fundamentally lacks the necessary qualifications to serve as Secretary of Defense, with the Union of Concerned Scientists stating that he “doesn’t have the qualifications to perform this role” and describing his values and beliefs as making him “a downright dangerous candidate”[3]. The organization emphasizes that unlike the last ten confirmed secretaries, “Hegseth has not served in a senior role in the military, nor served in the government, nor made national security policy or led a large organization”[3].
Civil liberties organizations have raised serious concerns about Hegseth’s record on key constitutional issues, particularly his history of excusing war crimes by encouraging Trump to pardon servicemen accused or convicted of such acts[5]. Additionally, critics point to his support for using military force domestically, including his backing of sending military troops to suppress racial justice protests in cities like Seattle during 2020[5].
The American Civil Liberties Union has documented troubling positions on discrimination within the military, noting Hegseth’s statement that “any general that was involved, general, admiral, whatever, that was involved in any of the DEI, woke s--t has got to go”[5]. Furthermore, his racially charged comments about military promotions have drawn criticism from civil rights advocates[5].
During his confirmation process, Senate Democrats questioned Hegseth extensively about personal conduct issues, including “accusations of personal misconduct, including excessive drinking and infidelity,” highlighting concerns about his character and judgment[4]. These personal failings are seen by critics as incompatible with the moral authority required to lead the nation’s military forces.
Different views on the topic
Supporters emphasize Hegseth’s extensive military service record, noting his multiple combat deployments to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan, along with significant military honors including two Bronze Star Medals, the Combat Infantryman Badge, and the Expert Infantryman Badge[1][2]. His military experience is viewed by advocates as providing crucial battlefield perspective to Pentagon leadership.
Republican senators and defense supporters praise Hegseth’s reform-oriented priorities, including his commitment to “reduce bureaucracy and re-allocate resources to the warfighter” and bring a “warrior culture” to the department while ending what they see as divisive diversity programs[2]. His focus on modernizing the nuclear triad and leveraging innovation from Silicon Valley is viewed as forward-thinking defense policy[2].
Some Republican committee members explicitly framed Hegseth’s lack of traditional bureaucratic experience as an advantage, with Senator Eric Schmitt from Missouri suggesting that his outsider status makes him “a breath of fresh air” who can bring needed change to the Pentagon[4]. This perspective views his Fox News background as providing valuable communication skills and public engagement experience.
Hegseth’s supporters point to his redemption narrative and personal growth, with the nominee stating during confirmation hearings that “I’m not a perfect person, but redemption is real. I have failed in things in my life, and thankfully I’m redeemed by my lord and savior Jesus”[4]. This approach resonates with those who value personal accountability and religious faith in leadership.
A cure for the common opinion
Get thought-provoking perspectives with our weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.