On Aug. 8, as the White House hosted the trilateral signing of a peace agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan and the United States, I spoke to a group of Armenian high school students from Los Angeles. We paused to watch the news conference on a laptop in the corner of our crowded room. Their faces — curious, cautious and skeptical — mirrored a sentiment across the Armenian diaspora: hope tempered by doubt, pride shadowed by mistrust.
This conflict’s roots run deep. After the Soviet Union collapsed, Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a brutal war over a region within Azerbaijan’s borders but claimed by both nations. Azerbaijanis call it Nagorno-Karabakh; Armenians call it Artsakh. A ceasefire held for years but left core disputes unresolved — over territory, governance and the right of self-determination for the region’s Armenian population.
War erupted again in 2020. Backed by Turkey and armed with advanced weapons, Azerbaijan gained control of much of the disputed territory. The Trump administration did nothing to meaningfully intervene. For Armenians, it was a devastating loss — of land, security, trust and cultural heritage. For Azerbaijan, it was a political and military victory that shifted the balance of power.
In December 2022, Azerbaijan launched a blockade of the Lachin corridor — the only road linking Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh to Armenia — tightening its grip on a region already reeling from war. For the next 10 months, gas, electricity, internet, food and medicine were cut off to 120,000 Armenians, many of them children and elderly. Families rationed bread. Surgeries were postponed. Schools closed.
I visited the region during this time and stood at the Armenian end of the corridor, where a silent convoy of trucks stretched out of sight up the road — each loaded with food, medicine and basic supplies, each driver knowing they might never be allowed to deliver them. The air was heavy with frustration and helplessness. In the limited coverage of the siege, the isolated Armenians spoke in hushed tones, their faces drawn from months of fear and deprivation. The International Court of Justice ordered Azerbaijan to reopen the corridor, but Baku ignored it.
I took pride when President Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide — a moral milestone decades overdue. But his administration failed to punish Azerbaijan during the blockade, and it failed to prevent what came next: Azerbaijan’s full-scale military assault on Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh in September 2023. The attack lasted just 24 hours but forced more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians — virtually the entire population of the region — to flee their homes. Centuries-old communities were emptied almost overnight, and families left behind homes, businesses and places of worship, uncertain if they would ever return.
I’ve felt conflicted watching the Trump administration’s peace-making efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan. On one hand, I love seeing my country, the United States, stand with Armenia and prioritize Armenian issues on the world stage. On the other, this moment feels hollow. And to me, this reflects a deeper problem: U.S. policy toward the South Caucasus has long lacked consistency, accountability and the will to confront aggressors, no matter which party is in power. And in Washington, Armenians have few friends and weak representation.
This agreement — like much of U.S. foreign policy in the current administration — is unmistakably transactional. Armenia gains U.S. security assurances and cooperation on artificial intelligence, including support for an emerging AI hub, which is meant to anchor its Western trajectory. Azerbaijan walks away with de facto immunity instead of being held accountable for its actions against the Armenians of Artsakh, as well as arms sales and a transit corridor to Turkey. The United States gets a geopolitical trophy: Trump’s name on the corridor to Turkey, leverage in the region and an apparent diplomatic “win” to market at home.
But this deal is far from complete. It omits the right of return for displaced Armenians to Artsakh, ignores the destruction of Armenians’ towns, homes and businesses, makes no commitment to preserve Artsakh’s cultural heritage and says nothing about prisoners of war. For many in the Armenian diaspora, these are glaring and unacceptable omissions.
On paper, the newly named Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, the link from Azerbaijan to Turkey, is billed as a neutral, cooperative route to be administered by the U.S. In reality, it raises serious questions about Armenia’s sovereignty. The corridor will run through Armenia’s southern Syunik province — its only direct land link to Iran — and could weaken Yerevan’s ability to fully control its own borders, regulate trade and ensure unimpeded access to a vital southern lifeline.
At best, the Aug. 8 agreement offers a slim hope for a real resolution of the region’s conflicts. If implemented fully, it could help build a more stable and prosperous Armenia for future generations. The challenge is in ensuring this deal yields a U.S. investment in reconstruction, accountability and lasting security, something more than a photo op.
And even incomplete, flawed agreements can create openings. Armenia’s pivot West, which the deal underlines, carries risk, but it also offers the possibility of stronger security partnerships, economic renewal and cultural preservation, if those benefits reach the people who have endured war and blockade, not just the leaders who signed the papers. In recent years, Armenia has seen a surprising economic boom, driven by tech investment, tourism and a wave of returning diaspora talent. This fragile momentum could be strengthened or squandered depending on what comes next.
I respect President Trump for pursuing peace agreements — leaders everywhere should make peace their highest priority. The Armenian American students I met on Aug. 8, who carry the inherited pain of their parents and grandparents, deserve more than symbolic gestures or transactional deals. They deserve justice and the freedom to envision a better future for their ancestors’ homeland. Ultimately, that is the hope we all share.
Jirair Ratevosian served as senior policy advisor for the State Department in the Biden administration.
Ideas expressed in the piece
The peace agreement represents a fundamentally flawed and transactional approach to resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, prioritizing geopolitical gains over justice for displaced Armenians. The author argues that while the United States gains a geopolitical trophy with Trump’s name on the corridor and regional leverage, the deal fails to address core injustices suffered by Armenians.
The agreement contains glaring omissions that make it unacceptable to many in the Armenian diaspora, including the absence of provisions for the right of return for over 100,000 displaced Armenians from Artsakh, no commitment to preserve cultural heritage, and no accountability for Azerbaijan’s actions during the 10-month blockade that cut off essential supplies to Armenian civilians.
US policy toward the South Caucasus has consistently lacked accountability and the will to confront aggressors, regardless of which political party holds power. The author criticizes both the Trump and Biden administrations for failing to meaningfully intervene during critical moments, including Azerbaijan’s 2020 military gains and the 2022-2023 blockade of the Lachin corridor.
The Trump Route corridor through Armenia’s Syunik province raises serious sovereignty concerns, potentially weakening Armenia’s ability to control its borders and maintain access to Iran, its vital southern neighbor. The author warns that despite being billed as neutral and US-administered, the corridor could compromise Armenia’s territorial integrity and economic independence.
The deal provides Azerbaijan with de facto immunity for its military assault that displaced virtually the entire Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh overnight, while failing to ensure accountability for violations of international court orders. The author contends that Armenian Americans deserve more than symbolic gestures and that justice must accompany any lasting peace agreement.
Different views on the topic
The peace agreement represents a historic milestone that ends nearly four decades of armed conflict and creates the foundation for lasting regional stability[1][2]. Leaders from both countries described the deal as a “miracle” and emphasized its potential to transform a bloodstained region into an arena of prosperity and peace, with at least nine developers already expressing interest in economic development projects[1].
The comprehensive nature of the agreement addresses fundamental issues by committing both sides to cease hostilities permanently, open full diplomatic relations, and respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity[1][2]. The accord provides concrete mechanisms for border delimitation, confidence-building measures, and cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism, representing the most substantive attempt at settlement since the conflict began[2][3].
The deal creates significant economic opportunities and security benefits for Armenia, including US security assurances, cooperation on artificial intelligence development, and support for an emerging AI hub that anchors Armenia’s Western trajectory[4]. The agreement opens up commerce, travel, and diplomatic relations while providing a framework for addressing missing persons and ensuring justice through proper investigations[1][3].
Regional and international actors have responded positively to the US-brokered agreement, with Turkey, European Union, and neighboring countries viewing it as an important step toward lasting regional peace[2]. The European Union stated that once implemented, the peace agreement would have a positive impact on the overall peaceful development of the South Caucasus region[2].
The agreement provides a foundation for reshaping the energy-producing South Caucasus region by opening key transportation routes including rail lines, oil and gas pipelines, and fiber optic connections[1][4]. The dissolution of the ineffective OSCE Minsk Group acknowledges past mediation failures while creating space for more effective US-led peacekeeping operations and regional development[2][4].
