Concerns about the Federal Reserve’s independence have grown following repeated attacks by President Trump, including this week’s decision to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook based on questionable allegations. But this debate is too narrowly focused on the president’s political pressure, ignoring a growing danger in our system.
It is true that since the Fed-Treasury Accord of 1951, the Fed has had operational independence — the ability to set interest rates day-to-day — without any obligation to make government borrowing cheap. But it never had true economic independence because the bank’s monetary policy cannot be insulated from the effect of fiscal policy, and vice versa.
As public debt grows, the link becomes more visible and fiscal dominance — which occurs when a central bank like the Fed becomes subordinate to the government’s fiscal policy — looms larger.
Lisa Cook made headlines three years ago when she became the first Black woman to serve on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors.
For instance, fiscal policy can happen in the name of financial stability, as it did in the U.K. in 2022. When Prime Minister Liz Truss unveiled unfunded tax cuts and new spending, bond markets collapsed. The Bank of England was compelled to intervene and buy long-dated bonds “on whatever scale necessary.” The official justification was financial, but the underlying dynamic was fiscal dominance. The bank had to postpone inflation-fighting measures to cope with a fiscal decision.
Fiscal dominance also occurs in the name of fiscal sustainability. Some economists, including me, have wondered whether there was more to the Fed’s hesitation to raise interest rates when inflation took off in 2021 than just a misread of a situation it called “transitory.” The motivation for fiscal dominance was there. Then and now, higher interest rates mean higher interest payments, more borrowing and a higher deficit.
As University of Virginia economist Eric Leeper recently wrote, for the first time ever, the president is now making the connection explicit. Trump is demanding lower rates on the grounds that high interest payments on government debt are “costing taxpayers trillions.” That’s the textbook logic of fiscal dominance, and a return to the pre-1951 thinking.
In contrast, the 1980s offered an example of a Fed chairman refusing to submit to fiscal dominance. After Paul Volcker raised interest rates to fight inflation — from 11% in August 1979 to more than 17% in October 1980 — he made it clear during President Reagan’s administration that, regardless of the fiscal consequences, he would not back down. The rates would stay high for as long as necessary. Volcker even pressed Congress to do its part in fighting inflation by cutting spending.
Volcker understood the interplay between monetary policy and fiscal policy. Over time, through a series of tax increases and eventual consolidation under President Clinton, it was fiscal policy that adjusted to support disinflation.
Debt levels were much lower then. Today, the arithmetic is far less forgiving and our Congress is missing in action. Our debt is more than 100% of GDP. Interest payments are rising and already absorb nearly one-fifth of federal spending. If legislators deal with Social Security and Medicare’s insolvency through increased borrowing instead of meaningful reforms, the debt will explode.
What pundits, who are correctly concerned about Fed independence, ignore is that Trump’s clear attempt to interfere is not a one-off crisis; it’s something that could become an enduring feature of high-debt politics.
Congress is subject to a simple, macroeconomic constraint: All government outlays, including interest payments, must ultimately be financed by some combination of taxes, borrowing or monetary policy. When interest payments rise, the burden will be carried somewhere. If Congress won’t collect more tax revenue or exercise more spending and borrowing restraint, that leaves monetary policy, which means suppressing interest rates or tolerating higher inflation to erode the real value of our debt.
So, those who only care about Trump’s public browbeating of Fed Chair Jerome Powell miss the most crucial point: The pressure on the Fed will continue to exist no matter who occupies the Oval Office thanks to the fiscal trajectory that was locked in years ago and Congress’ refusal to do anything about it.
The implications of chronic fiscal stress are sobering. Inflation pressure is unlikely to be quelled. Indeed, it’s misleading to say that the Fed alone controls inflation. It can do so only if fiscal policy is aligned with that task. Fed independence, in a narrow political sense, becomes irrelevant when the arithmetic of debt service dictates outcomes.
Without slower spending growth and real budgetary reforms, no amount of monetary maneuvering can restore stability. The question is not whether Powell, or his successor, will resist Trump’s demands. It’s whether Congress will behave in a way that allows the Fed to do its job.
Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. This article was produced in collaboration with Creators Syndicate.
Ideas expressed in the piece
- The primary threat to Federal Reserve independence is not Trump’s political pressure but structural fiscal dominance resulting from unsustainable U.S. debt levels, which inherently links monetary policy to fiscal constraints regardless of presidential interference[4].
- True economic independence has never existed because the Fed cannot isolate monetary policy from fiscal policy effects, and rising public debt exceeding 100% of GDP creates automatic pressure to suppress interest rates to manage ballooning debt payments[4].
- Historical examples like Paul Volcker’s successful resistance to fiscal pressures during the 1980s are irrelevant today due to vastly higher debt levels and congressional inaction on meaningful budget reforms, making chronic fiscal stress an enduring feature of high-debt politics that will persist beyond any administration[4].
- Trump’s demands for lower rates to reduce debt costs represent textbook fiscal dominance—a systemic issue that began when inflation surged in 2021—not merely a transient political crisis, and Congress bears ultimate responsibility for failing to address debt sustainability[4].
Different views on the topic
- Trump’s unprecedented attempt to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook over unsubstantiated mortgage allegations represents an immediate and severe threat to institutional norms, marking the first time a president has sought to remove a Fed official solely due to policy disagreements[1][2].
- Over three-quarters of surveyed economists express significant concern that political interference will compromise monetary policy, with 76% asserting the president should have no role in interest rate decisions and only 4% believing the Fed will remain fully independent[2][3].
- Legal vulnerabilities in U.S. central bank protections—where presidential removal authority remains untested compared to stronger international safeguards—heighten risks of destabilizing market reactions, currency volatility, and resurgent inflation as seen in countries like Turkey that weakened central bank autonomy[1][3].
- Market evidence confirms direct consequences from threats to independence, including sharp dollar depreciation when Trump previously demanded Powell’s removal, demonstrating how politicization erodes global confidence in U.S. institutions and the dollar’s reserve currency status[3][5].
