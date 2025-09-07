Advertisement
Op-comic: How authoritarianism creeps in

History shows us some dictators seize power in overnight coups or over years. The goal is always the same: to end democracy.
History has also shown us the tools authoritarians use: propaganda, surveillance, violence, purges and promises of profits.
Authoritarians often vow to rid the country of criminals. But they may partner with those gangs they pledged to eliminate.
Secret police are formed loyal only to the leader. They create a climate of intimidation and terror, often by blending in.
Authoritarians can't control entire countries by themselves. They need civilian collaborators to intimidate and terrify.
Authoritarians can seize business or property, revoke citizenship, beat up or disappear you or family, or threaten lawsuits.
Many people convince themselves that "it's not that bad" and think they won't be targeted ... until the state comes for them.
The history of authoritarian rule is also the history of resistance. Around the world, people have taken to the streets.
By resisting, organizing and showing support for vulnerable groups, we model the values we want to see in the world.

Ivan Ehlers is a cartoonist, writer and illustrator in San Pedro and is working on his first picture book. Instagram: @ivan_ehlers. Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University and the author, most recently, of “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” Instagram: @ruthbenghiat

