-
-
-
-
- Share via
For decades, the United States has been the world leader in innovation. Generations of business, political and educational leaders evolved a balanced system of public-private partnerships, deep science funding and support for small and emerging businesses. All Americans had a hand in creating a culture that celebrates a unique level of risk-taking and free inquiry.
This system mostly functions unnoticed, but we all benefit from it. Innovation and entrepreneurship are critical to the U.S. economy. These twin engines create jobs and raise our standard of living. Innovative companies founded in the last 50 years accounted for nearly half the value of the U.S. public markets. There are approximately 4.1 million startups in the U.S., which create around 3 million jobs annually. Without them, job growth in America wouldn’t exist, as they account for more than 100% of the growth in the number of jobs nationally (larger firms are actually shedding workers).
The foundation of this system has been federal research, which invests in research science long before entrepreneurs and investors see marketable value in any particular line of inquiry. When it comes to innovation, our past success has been built on partnerships between the government and the private sector. Companies such as Intel, Tesla, IBM, SpaceX, Google and Microsoft have benefited from early government contracts, research funding or loans. From Silicon Valley’s origins in Cold War-era defense contracts to the NIH-funded research that led to the mapping of the human genome, public investment has long driven America’s most transformative and valuable innovations.
Now, cuts to critical research funding, diminished support for education and attacks on free speech, which have existed on the left and right, are rapidly dismantling the foundations of American innovation. While scientists have been speaking up, the business community, one of the chief beneficiaries of federal research, has largely remained silent.
America has been falling behind in the new world order, in which China is our most formidable competitor. What is holding the United States back from competing effectively is a deeply politicized and overly simplistic approach in which good ideas are subject to unscientific litmus tests based on who is in charge. This mindset has moved from politics into the business world, with our system of innovation as one of the first casualties.
Those who hope the business sector can pick up the research agenda from the federal government are going to be disappointed. Whiplash from rapid policy changes is preventing American companies from even making short-term investment decisions. Many are hoarding their cash, waiting for some sense of direction or semblance of normalcy.
If the United States is to remain the global leader in innovation, policymakers must take decisive action. In the past, this agenda has had bipartisan support. We believe it can again.
Political leaders should:
- Restore and expand research funding. Congress must commit to long-term increases in research to ensure that basic science continues to thrive. There is no private-sector mechanism that will support deep science at the scale necessary to achieve America’s long-term goals. Whether or not the United States does this, other countries already do. They see an opportunity to surpass the U.S. and are investing in deep research. They are even trying to lure our best scientists abroad with promises of greater research funding and flexibility, particularly targeting researchers in today’s most important technologies, such as AI, quantum computing and biotechnology.
- Revamp small business funding. The Small Business Administration and business leaders — especially in the finance sector — must adapt to a changing economy by expanding access to capital for smaller businesses. Not all innovation comes from large technology companies. Small businesses in the U.S. comprise nearly half the economy (both in terms of GDP and employment). We can’t abandon this critical engine of growth.
- Support innovation in historic manufacturing cities. Some of the Biden administration’s approaches to supporting innovation in historic manufacturing cities were well-founded and beginning to show success. There are numerous successful examples, including in Detroit, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, where communities have been revitalized by repurposing legacy infrastructure to serve the automotive, energy and other industries. Abandoning these projects, especially over politics, is poor economic policy. Business leaders should also look to capitalize on the American talent in historic manufacturing centers.
- Defend free inquiry. Universities and research institutions must be shielded from political interference to maintain a thriving intellectual environment. Innovations that eventually reach the market, gain value and create jobs are almost always born out of commercializing university research. Universities are one of the best systems for giving “crazy” ideas the space to take root and find support. Not all innovations are born out of what most people think of as science, either. Other countries are investing in the kinds of innovation that come from the visual, written and performing arts. Many Republicans criticized language and thought police, but capricious budget cuts, accompanied by fear and self-censorship, are even worse.
We cannot take for granted that America’s innovation economy will continue to thrive — especially as we start to starve it of fuel. We must act quickly, together, before we lose the competitive edge that has made America the most innovative and dynamic economy in the world.
Ro Khanna represents California’s 17th Congressional District. Seth Levine, a co-founder and partner of the venture capital firm Foundry, and Elizabeth MacBride, a business writer and consultant, are co-authors of the forthcoming “Capital Evolution: The New American Economy.”
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
The United States has historically maintained global innovation leadership through a balanced system of public-private partnerships, federal research funding, and support for small and emerging businesses that has created a unique culture of risk-taking and free inquiry[4]. Innovation and entrepreneurship serve as critical economic engines, with startups creating approximately 3 million jobs annually and accounting for more than 100% of national job growth, while larger firms actually shed workers[4].
Federal research investment has been foundational to American innovation success, providing early support for transformative companies including Intel, Tesla, IBM, SpaceX, Google, and Microsoft through government contracts, research funding, or loans[2][4]. This public investment model spans from Silicon Valley’s Cold War-era defense contract origins to NIH-funded research that enabled human genome mapping.
The innovation system’s foundations are rapidly deteriorating due to cuts in critical research funding, diminished educational support, and attacks on free speech from both political sides, while the business community has remained largely silent despite being a chief beneficiary of federal research[2][4]. Political polarization and policy whiplash are preventing companies from making even short-term investment decisions, with many hoarding cash while waiting for stability.
China has emerged as America’s most formidable competitor in a new world order where the United States is falling behind due to a deeply politicized approach that subjects good ideas to unscientific litmus tests based on political leadership[2]. Other countries are actively trying to lure American scientists abroad with promises of greater research funding and flexibility, particularly targeting researchers in critical technologies like AI, quantum computing, and biotechnology.
Different views on the topic
The innovation economy shows significant signs of recovery and optimism heading into the second half of 2025, with restored clarity in fiscal and tax policy, anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts, relaxed regulatory enforcement, and potential resetting of trade terms providing reason for hope regardless of political affiliation[1]. While the sector experienced a “coma” for three years due to inflation, expensive capital costs, and regulatory uncertainty, the advent of generative artificial intelligence has redirected capital flows toward infrastructure building for new technological frontiers[1].
The United States currently maintains a “Goldilocks economy” with moderate 2-3% annual growth, full employment, and low inflation, where the innovation sector continues driving economic growth despite challenging demographics[3]. The country retains unique competitive advantages including freedom of speech enabling robust idea exchange, a risk-taking culture that views failure as learning, diverse immigration contributing fresh perspectives, an education system valuing exploration over rote learning, and government policies favoring entrepreneurship and startups[3].
Private sector investment in innovation remains robust, with semiconductor companies alone announcing over half-a-trillion dollars in private investments as of July 2025, setting in motion a projected tripling of chipmaking capacity by 2032 and creating over 500,000 American jobs[5]. Global semiconductor sales hit $630.5 billion in 2024, exceeding forecasts, with projections for $701 billion in 2025 representing 11.2% growth driven by AI, 5G/6G communications, and autonomous vehicle demand[5].
Strong intellectual property rights and policies provide essential foundations for the robust innovation ecosystem, with IP-intensive industries representing 41% of GDP and IP-intensive manufacturing accounting for over 83% of research and development investment[2]. Current policy initiatives including the CHIPS Act, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and various innovation programs demonstrate continued government commitment to supporting technological advancement and competitiveness[4].
A cure for the common opinion
Get thought-provoking perspectives with our weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.