There are many ways to interpret Bari Weiss’ elevation to editor in chief of CBS News — an impressive title that still doesn’t quite capture her influence, considering she’ll report directly to David Ellison, chairman of Paramount and son of the billionaire Oracle co-founder.
One could, of course, be jealous. She’s 41, has no traditional broadcast experience, and somehow persuaded Paramount to buy her startup, the Free Press, for a cool $150 million. Not since AOL bought HuffPost for $315 million has there been a more spectacular case of optimism in a new media Midas.
Weiss’ career trajectory has been nothing short of meteoric. Columbia grad. Former flame of Kate McKinnon of “Saturday Night Live” fame. By the time she was in her mid-30s, she had been op-ed editor for both the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times — back when legacy media jobs were still coveted and highly prestigious.
Then, she quit the N.Y. Times in a high-profile huff, citing “bullying by colleagues” and an “illiberal environment” — and almost immediately landed on her feet by launching the Free Press, a kind of digital salon for the heterodox and excommunicated. The outlet is now reportedly pulling $15 million in annual subscription revenue from readers who think being told “you can’t say that” is the ultimate oppression.
Predictably, some stodgy, ink-stained CBS veterans are less than thrilled about her arrival. Can you blame them? Imagine working somewhere for 20 years, only to be told your new boss is someone who made a career and a fortune telling everyone that people like you are the problem.
So, yes, envy and office politics explain part of the flap over her lofty new position. But there’s a darker corner of the internet where Weiss’ very identity is treated like a smoking gun for a conspiracy theory.
You can find the usual online antisemitic posters muttering about a “Jewish billionaire” (Larry Ellison) hiring a “pro-Israel propagandist” (Weiss).
It’s the kind of deranged commentary that reminds you the internet was a mistake.
Beyond the jealousy and bigotry, though, there are two more grounded, yet competing, theories about what Weiss’ elevation actually means.
The first, let’s call it a Sinister Theory, is that Ellison — Trump pal, yacht owner, casual technocrat — is trying to capture the last crumbling bastions of mainstream media for the Trump regime. In this scenario, Weiss is one more domino in a slow-moving authoritarian takeover.
The Bulwark’s Jonathan V. Last calls Weiss’ elevation “a preposterous hire that makes sense for one reason: The Ellisons believe it will buy them good will with the Trump administration.” Translation: CBS is about to become Newsmax, but with better lighting.
If one subscribes to this premise, Weiss’ hiring could be seen as part of Trump’s plan to colonize or destroy the mainstream media. This campaign has involved suing outlets, banning the Associated Press from news events, installing Trump allies (including Larry Ellison) to run TikTok, siccing the Federal Communications Commission on Jimmy Kimmel, etc.
The other theory is less sinister, but still depressing. Let’s call it the Reconciliation Gambit.
According to this theory, the old liberal monoculture drove itself into a ditch with its bias and sanctimony, alienating everyone who didn’t own a hybrid or declare their pronouns, and now desperately wants back in the cultural conversation.
Weiss’ job is to bring balance and diversity to a biased media outlet — and woo back some of Middle America.
This might sound naive, but Weiss isn’t some torch-carrying Trumpist. Her hometown Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle editorialized in 2020: “Weiss is a true centrist. She is anti-Trump and in favor of repealing the Second Amendment, but she also sticks up for Israel, condemns anti-Semitism wherever it lurks and criticizes the progressive left for its penchant for ‘cancel culture.’”
In a column announcing the move to Paramount, Weiss promised to “help reshape a storied media organization,” invoking “the great values that underpin The Free Press and the best of American journalism.”
It’s fair to ask whether “reshaping” legacy media is possible, even for someone as ambitious and smart as Weiss. Trying to save CBS News in 2025 feels like trying to relaunch a pay phone business.
Still, Weiss isn’t threatening to burn down the mainstream media, but rather, promising to restore its glory. And so, Weiss, exiled prodigy of the op-ed page, is both a symbol and an experiment. A test of whether the old cathedral can be saved by a new priest.
The biggest unknown, of course, is her motive, because her talent is undeniable.
In a few short years, Weiss has gone from being the most reviled person at the New York Times to the most powerful person at CBS News. If she plans to bring that same magic to her new role, I’m not sure I’d bet against her.
Matt K. Lewis is the author of “Filthy Rich Politicians” and “Too Dumb to Fail.”
Ideas expressed in the piece
The author acknowledges Weiss’ remarkable career trajectory, noting that at 41 years old with no traditional broadcast experience, she managed to persuade Paramount to acquire her startup for $150 million. The author describes her career as meteoric, having served as op-ed editor at both the Wall Street Journal and New York Times before founding The Free Press, which now generates approximately $15 million in annual subscription revenue.
While recognizing that some CBS veterans are understandably unhappy about her arrival, the author dismisses online antisemitic conspiracy theories as deranged commentary. Instead, the author presents two more substantive interpretations of her hiring: a “Sinister Theory” suggesting Ellison is capturing mainstream media for the Trump regime, and a “Reconciliation Gambit” proposing that Weiss will bring balance to a biased media outlet alienated by liberal bias and sanctimony.
The author emphasizes that Weiss is not a Trump supporter but rather a centrist who is anti-Trump and in favor of repealing the Second Amendment while also defending Israel and criticizing cancel culture. Rather than threatening to destroy mainstream media, Weiss promises to restore its glory by reshaping CBS News with the values that underpin The Free Press and American journalism.
Despite expressing skepticism about whether saving CBS News in 2025 is feasible, comparing it to trying to relaunch a pay phone business, the author ultimately acknowledges Weiss’ undeniable talent. The author concludes by noting that if Weiss plans to bring her proven success to CBS News, it would be unwise to bet against her.
Different views on the topic
Critics view the appointment as part of a broader pattern by Ellison to shift CBS News coverage to the right, pointing to recent moves including the appointment of Kenneth Weinstein as CBS News ombudsman, who has donated to pro-Trump and conservative causes, drawing skepticism from journalists[1]. Additionally, CBS adjusted its editing rules for “Face the Nation” after facing criticism from the Trump administration[1].
Media observers have raised concerns about CBS News’ editorial independence following months of upheaval, including Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Trump over a voter interference lawsuit, which press freedom advocates warned signaled the company was buckling to political pressure[1][2]. The network’s leadership has been thinned by resignations amid Ellison’s pledges to root out bias and scrap diversity programs, leaving the newsroom anxious about its future direction[2].
Some question whether Weiss, who has never run a television news operation before, has the necessary experience to lead a century-old broadcaster like CBS News[2]. Furthermore, the vocally pro-Israel stance, which was reportedly among the factors that appealed to Ellison, has raised concerns about how this perspective might dramatically shape CBS News’ coverage of major topics, including the Israel-Gaza war[1][2].
Industry watchers note the irony of returning to mainstream media after building The Free Press as an alternative to traditional news organizations[2]. The ascent to a top news role at CBS has led to widespread speculation among media insiders about what it could mean for the direction of the broadcaster’s coverage, particularly given The Free Press’ outwardly pro-Israel perspective and its tendency to debate topics from a center-right lens, including diversity, equity and inclusion policies and transgender health care[1].