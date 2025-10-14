-
President Trump took a rhetorical victory lap in front of the Israeli parliament Monday. Ignoring his patented departures from the teleprompter, which violated all sorts of valuable norms, it was a speech Trump deserved to give. The ending of the war — even if it’s just a ceasefire — and the release of Israel’s last living hostages is, by itself, a monumental diplomatic accomplishment, and Trump deserves to take a bow.
Much of Trump’s prepared text was forward-looking, calling for a new “golden age” for the Middle East to mirror the one allegedly unfolding here in America. I’m generally skeptical about “golden ages,” here or abroad, and especially leery about any talk of “everlasting peace” in a region that has known “peace” for only a handful of years since the fall of the Ottoman Empire.
So, by all means, let’s be forward-looking about building peace.
But that project requires some honesty about how we got here.
Where to begin that story chronologically is the subject of PhD dissertations. But conceptually it begins with a very basic observation. From its founding, Israel and its enemies have had irreconcilable positions. Israel insists that it has a right to exist. Its enemies take the opposite position.
For clarity’s sake at least, I think it is fair to distinguish between critics or opponents of Israel and its enemies. Many critics merely want a two-state solution or more autonomy and security for Palestinians. Israel’s enemies, meanwhile, want the “Zionist entity” to be erased. “From the river to the sea,” as the saying goes, they want the Israeli “colonizers” to die or be expelled from the region. That is the stated position of Iran and its various proxies, including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. It is also by extension the position of their supporters, whether they fully realize it or not.
In such a zero-sum conflict, these positions are axiomatically nonnegotiable. One side has to lose for the other to win. But here’s where things get messy conceptually: Many of Israel’s enemies are treated as mere opponents and critics, and vice versa. The distinction gets blurred, by friends and foes alike.
The linguistic legerdemain of “anti-Zionism” is treated as a legitimate, respectable perspective, as if anti-Zionism somehow means something other than a desire to end Israel’s existence as a sovereign Jewish nation-state. But that’s literally what anti-Zionism means. Zionism is simply the idea that Jews should have their own country in their historic homeland.
Under the umbrella of the United Nations there is an alphabet soup of organizations, programs and committees that are dedicated to a one-sided effort to combat the Zionist project and rectify the problem of Israel’s existence. The U.N. Relief Works Agency (UNRWA) bequeaths to Palestinians a unique “hereditary” refugee status, not accorded to any of the hundreds of millions of refugee populations since the end of World War II.
UNRWA schoolteachers — some of whom are, or were, members of the militant group Hamas — indoctrinate children into hatred of, and “resistance” to, Israelis. The Human Rights Council has a long history of having an obsessive, institutionalized, structurally antisemitic double standard for Israel alone.
Western media outlets rely on these agencies to frame the discussion of Israel, keeping the idea alive that the only real solution is to do something about Zionism, as if Israel’s survival remains provisional, even though modern Israel is older than dozens of other nations.
Throughout the war in Gaza, claims from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry were greeted with reflexive credulity, as were charges of “genocide” — against Israel. Claims that Gaza was enduring mass starvation were not subjected to the journalistic skepticism reserved for Israel or the Trump White House, but with enthusiastic credulity. Watching the celebrations in Gaza this week, did you see a lot of emaciated Palestinians? Will the press search for them now?
Over the last two years, campus protesters and social media influencers lionized Hamas terrorists as freedom fighters. The protesters were often treated in the press and by school administrators as noble and heroic champions of free speech or human rights, despite the fact they were providing cover for an Islamist organization that kills Palestinian political dissenters and homosexuals, persecutes Christians and repeatedly affirms its commitment to the genocidal destruction of Israel. Would pro-KKK groups get the same treatment?
I think many of the accusations that Israel is committed to genocide can best be understood as a mix of projection of — and distraction from — its enemies’ open support for genocide.
If a lasting, never mind everlasting, peace is possible, it will only be when Israel’s existence is accepted as an everlasting nonnegotiable fact. Once that happens, disputes about borders, Palestinian rights and autonomy can be negotiated on a non-zero sum basis.
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
- The ceasefire and hostage release represents a monumental diplomatic accomplishment that Trump deserves credit for, even if skepticism about a “golden age” remains warranted given the region’s history of conflict since the fall of the Ottoman Empire.
- Israel’s fundamental position since its founding has been its right to exist, while its enemies have taken the opposite stance, creating an irreconcilable zero-sum conflict where one side must lose for the other to win, requiring clear distinction between critics who want a two-state solution and enemies who want the “Zionist entity” erased.
- Anti-Zionism should be understood as fundamentally seeking to end Israel’s existence as a sovereign Jewish nation-state, not as a legitimate political position distinct from Israel’s enemies, since Zionism simply means Jews should have their own country in their historic homeland.
- United Nations agencies like UNRWA perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through unique hereditary refugee status policies not accorded to other refugee populations since World War II, while UNRWA schoolteachers indoctrinate children into hatred of Israelis and the Human Rights Council maintains an institutionalized double standard against Israel.
- Western media outlets exhibited reflexive credulity toward Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry claims during the war, accepting allegations of genocide and mass starvation without the journalistic skepticism reserved for Israel or the Trump White House, as evidenced by celebrations showing Palestinians who do not appear emaciated.
- Campus protesters and social media influencers who lionized Hamas terrorists as freedom fighters received favorable treatment from press and administrators despite providing cover for an organization that kills Palestinian dissidents and homosexuals, persecutes Christians, and commits to Israel’s genocidal destruction, treatment that would not be extended to pro-KKK groups.
- Lasting peace will only be possible when Israel’s existence is accepted as an everlasting nonnegotiable fact, after which disputes about borders and Palestinian rights can be negotiated on a non-zero-sum basis rather than through accusations of genocide that serve as projection of and distraction from enemies’ open support for genocide.
Different views on the topic
- The characterization of the current situation as the “end of the war” is premature, as Middle East experts emphasize that “the process to end the two-year conflict is just beginning” and that achieving actual peace requires far more than the hostage release and initial ceasefire, with one former ambassador stating “I’d like to say it was peace. It’s not peace yet”[2].
- Neither Hamas nor Israel views the deal as truly conflict-ending beyond the first phase, with Netanyahu remaining “hesitant to publicly say the war with Hamas was over” and significant disagreements remaining over Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament, and governance transitions that have yet to be resolved[1][2][3].
- Previous ceasefire attempts collapsed in November 2023 and March 2025, with Israel violating the March agreement when its aims shifted, raising questions about whether Netanyahu’s incentives will change now that domestic pressure over hostages has been removed and whether relying on Trump’s attention as he moves to other issues is realistic[1][3].
- Israel’s own policies have undermined prospects for peace, as Netanyahu declared “there will be no Palestinian state” shortly after Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit, while the Israeli far-right has not abandoned expansionist aspirations and Israel maintains military control over 58% of Gaza despite the agreement[3].
- The Trump administration’s current peace plan represents a reversal from its first term, which “took several steps that seemed to undermine” the two-state solution through actions like expanded West Bank settlements and debates about annexation, but now explicitly aims toward “a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood,” recognizing this as “the aspiration of the Palestinian people”[1][3].
- The devastation in Gaza, where more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed according to available data, represents grievous suffering alongside Israeli losses, with reconstruction estimated to cost more than $50 billion and requiring sustained international commitment beyond initial celebrations to address the monumental humanitarian crisis[1][3].