If there’s one takeaway from Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, it’s that the unrepentant child trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s partner in crime, should never, ever be considered for the pardon or commutation that President Trump has hinted at.

Trump violated all of Maxwell’s many victims when he inexcusably allowed her to be transferred to a minimum security prison in apparent exchange for her assurances to Justice Department lawyers that she never saw him sexually abuse underage girls. So what? This is not about him. It’s about justice for the dozens of girls whose lives she may have wrecked. In the name of justice, Maxwell must serve her entire 20-year sentence. Even House Speaker Mike Johnson, who otherwise has humored Trump at every turn, has expressed revulsion at the idea of a pardon.

This is not to downplay the importance of the moving story Giuffre tells in “Nobody’s Girl,” which was completed with her ghostwriter, journalist Amy Wallace, before Giuffre took her own life in April at 41.

But it’s one way the world can honor her memory and thank her for going public with her allegations of abuse at the hands of Maxwell and Epstein, who she said kept her essentially as a sex slave for two years. In the book, Giuffre alleges that the pair trafficked her to many powerful men, including a prince and a former prime minister who savaged her. She also alleged that a former governor and a prominent scientist and academic raped her, as well as men she identifies as “Billionaires One, Two and Three.” (The names are in the files. Release the files!)

Giuffre liked to tell her three kids that her job was “fighting bad guys.” Indeed, as she put it, she spent the first half of her life being sexually abused and trafficked and the second half struggling to bring her abusers to justice. “I’d spent the second half of my life recovering from the first,” she wrote. Imagine the toll it took on her.

Starting when she was about 7 until she was 11, Giuffre writes that she was sexually abused by her father (who has denied it) and her father’s friend, who later went to prison for sexually abusing a minor. Her parents sent her away to a residential school for troubled kids because she was — shocker — acting out, using drugs, etc. She ran away from that school and was picked up by a man who told her he ran a modeling agency.

That man, Ron Eppinger, convicted later of trafficking girls, “gave” her to an older man, she wrote, “as if I were a used bicycle or an unloved toy.” After an FBI raid, she was returned to her father, who took her back to the residential school, but not, she wrote, before calling her a “slut” and “whore.”

Imagine her relief, then, when 16-year-old Giuffre found work at the Mar-a-Lago spa as a locker room attendant. Her father, a groundskeeper, helped her get the job. There, she met a woman with a posh English accent who offered to introduce her to a wealthy man who was looking to hire a masseuse to travel with him. No experience necessary.

Two years later, she writes, after what she describes as constant abuse, Maxwell and Epstein sat Guiffre down and told her they wanted her to carry their baby. She would be well paid, of course, but would have to sign away her parental rights. At that point, desperate to escape their grip, she agreed on the condition they’d make good on their promise to pay for her to become a professional masseuse. They agreed, and sent her to Thailand for an eight-week course.

It was in Chiang Mai, at 19, that the second half of her life began.

She fell madly in love with an Australian named Robbie Giuffre, married him 10 days after they met, and moved to Australia. According to the book, when she called Maxwell and Epstein to let them know she was never coming back, Epstein was brusque. “Have a great life,” he said, and hung up.

Giuffre would have no contact with Epstein again until five years later, through lawyers, after she filed a civil lawsuit against him in 2009. They settled confidentially later that year for $500,000, which she used to buy a home.

“Epstein had taken what was left of my childhood,” she wrote. “But now a tiny fraction of his immense fortune was going to ensure that my children grew up in their own house.”

It was the birth of her daughter, in 2010, that inspired Giuffre to go public with her story. She wanted to help other survivors feel less alone.

In 2011, she became the first alleged Epstein/Maxwell victim to abandon anonymity. In a bombshell interview with the Mail on Sunday, Giuffre described being trafficked to royalty. The story piqued the interest of the FBI. Maxwell claimed the allegations were “abhorrent and entirely untrue,” which became the basis for Giuffre’s successful defamation case against her.

You probably know the rest — how Epstein, who had received a legal slap on the wrist in an earlier case — was arrested and killed himself in jail, how Maxwell went into hiding and was arrested and convicted of sex trafficking, how so many accusers have stepped forward, and how releasing the Epstein files has — rightfully — become a national obsession and political football.

The last years of Giuffre’s life were spent battling a number of ailments — she was treated with ketamine for PTSD, she remained in immense pain after breaking her neck in a fall and undergoing two surgeries, she contracted meningitis, she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and she attempted suicide twice. She and her husband separated.

“My goal now,” wrote Guiffre in her final chapter, “is to prevent the emotional time bomb that lives inside me — my toxic memories and devastating visualizations of myself being hurt — from ever detonating again.”

No one ever deserved to rest in peace more than Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

