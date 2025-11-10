-
Gen Z calls itself the climate generation. We post infographics, hop on Lime bikes instead of calling Ubers, offset flights we still take for weekend getaways and stage walkouts with reusable bottles in hand. But somewhere between our climate optimism and the dopamine hit of another endless scroll, we became part of the problem we were left to solve.
It’s a relief that corporations — including groups like Google, Meta and Microsoft — exist to mask our digital gluttony. They become the public face of environmental harm, letting us believe that climate guilt can be outsourced, as long as someone else is taking the heat.
Last month, a leaked internal document at Amazon showed the company working hard to bury the fact that its data centers consumed a staggering 105 billion gallons of water in 2021 to cool its facilities, outdrinking nearly 1 million homes, or the equivalent of a city “bigger than San Francisco.”
It’s a defining warning that the green economy’s breaking point isn’t just carbon, it’s water. Just in the U.S., data centers consumed more than 211 billion gallons last year, much of it in drought-prone states like Colorado and Arizona. The same pattern is emerging in my native Britain, where in Scotland alone, data centers already consume around 13.5 billion liters of water each year. Regulators warn that continued expansion could deepen Scotland’s projected 240-million-liter daily shortfall in public water supplies by 2050.
This is made worse by our tech addictions. My generation spends nearly six hours a day online, every click powered by the same carbon-intensive process we claim to oppose. We binge Netflix and summon ChatGPT for everything, with AI queries using up to 10 times more energy than a standard online search.
As global tech giants race to build more data centers in some of the driest regions on Earth, they’re worsening a crisis that’s threatening billions who face water shortages. These hubs are often placed inland, where dry air helps protect metal infrastructure from corrosion — an engineering choice that comes at a devastating human cost.
The fallout is already measurable. Data centers worldwide now account for nearly 2% of global freshwater withdrawals, and it’s climbing fast as AI use explodes. Microsoft’s own reporting shows its global water use surged by a third between 2021 and 2022, thanks in large part to AI development. All this while 2 billion people still lack safe drinking water.
If we fight for a green future while refusing to confront the costs of our digital lives, we continue to be part of the problem. And unless we regulate water use, expose corporate emissions and cut our own digital consumption, we will condemn future generations to fight wars over a resource we squandered by scrolling.
At the Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, this month I will be fighting to hold Big Tech accountable, starting with transparency. There is still no framework to track corporate water use, to enforce disclosure in drought zones or to include water security in national pledges. Like the warnings included on every pack of cigarettes, AI platforms should show the water and carbon cost of every interaction, making our footprint impossible to ignore.
But that’s only the start. I will urge world leaders to make water use and conservation the next frontier of climate accountability through a global water budget that caps industrial use and finally forces policymakers and corporations to face the limits of a resource they have long treated as infinite.
Real change will never come only from the top, and those in my generation who say Gen Z lacks the institutional power to make it happen are wrong. It was young people who pushed cities from Los Angeles to Jakarta to confront water scarcity through new conservation laws, and who campaigned to ban single-use plastics that choke our seas. And it’s Gen Z activists who took President Trump to court for disregarding and worsening climate change, a case dismissed by a federal judge on procedural grounds despite “overwhelming” evidence.
My generation can no longer hide behind powerlessness when the institutions we once accused of ignoring us are asking us to lead. This includes new and unexpected allies such as faith and civil society groups that are reframing climate action as a moral duty, not a political one. In a world where politics often fails, these organizations reach communities that conventional policy can’t.
I see that in my work with Faith for Our Planet, a global interfaith coalition led by Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa of the Muslim World League. Bringing together scientists, policy experts and other leaders, it turns shared conviction into climate action, and helps young people like me translate ideals into results — from cleaning rivers that sustain their cities to installing solar-powered water pumps in drought-hit villages in Malawi and beyond. It’s proof that young people have more opportunities than ever to turn words into action.
Older generations are already placing us in positions where we can act. The question is whether the rest of us will stop virtue signaling and follow their lead. Will we take arguments offline and admit our lifestyles are counterintuitive to our core beliefs? Because saving the planet won’t arise from another post, but from the courage to log off and act before we stream it dry.
Sara Yassi is chair of the UK’s youth delegation to COP30.
Ideas expressed in the piece
Gen Z engages in performative climate activism through social media posts and symbolic gestures like using Lime bikes and offsetting flights while maintaining digital consumption habits that contradict climate values and allow the outsourcing of climate guilt to corporations.
The true environmental crisis extends beyond carbon emissions to water depletion, with data centers consuming enormous quantities of freshwater in drought-prone regions—a reality masked by corporate opacity and Gen Z’s willingness to ignore the costs of their digital lifestyles.
Gen Z’s reliance on digital platforms, including artificial intelligence tools that consume significantly more energy than standard searches, perpetuates a cycle where technological addiction powered by carbon-intensive processes undermines genuine climate action.
Corporations including technology giants deliberately obscure their environmental harm, allowing younger generations to believe that climate responsibility can be outsourced rather than confronted through individual behavioral change and lifestyle sacrifice.
Meaningful climate solutions require institutional frameworks that do not currently exist, including mandatory corporate transparency about water use, global regulations capping industrial water consumption, and visible accountability mechanisms such as environmental labels on AI platforms similar to cigarette warnings.
Gen Z possesses greater institutional power and opportunity than typically acknowledged, evidenced by successes in driving water conservation laws and plastic bans, and therefore must move beyond claiming powerlessness to make concrete sacrifices in digital consumption and demand accountability from leadership.
Real change emerges through collaboration with unexpected allies including faith organizations and civil society groups that reframe climate action as a moral duty, enabling young people to translate abstract ideals into measurable community outcomes rather than continuing to rely on social media visibility.
Different views on the topic
Gen Z demonstrates substantial engagement in tangible activism beyond social media, with over half having participated in rallies or protests and nearly one-third regularly engaged in activism or social justice work, compared to smaller percentages among older generations[3].
Young people are implementing significant lifestyle changes in response to climate concerns, with nearly half having changed jobs or industries specifically due to climate considerations, while over half pressure their employers to increase environmental action[2].
Digital activism functions as a legitimate and effective organizing tool that enables real-world policy victories, with the majority of Gen Z activism occurring online but translating into concrete outcomes including conservation laws in multiple cities and successful campaigns against harmful development projects[1][3].
Gen Z is actively launching eco-friendly businesses, informing climate policy, and fueling new approaches to climate education rather than limiting their engagement to symbolic social media posts, demonstrating that institutional leadership roles are increasingly available to younger generations[1].
Gen Z’s climate anxiety, while emotionally taxing, is being channeled into motivation for concrete action including the establishment of nonprofits, enrollment in environmental degree programs, and accountability campaigns against corporate greenwashing rather than remaining paralyzing[1].
Young people have successfully won policy victories through coordinated activism, including halting harmful development projects like tree-cutting plans and forest construction proposals through a combination of online mobilization and street-level organizing[1].
Gen Z consumer behavior reflects genuine commitment beyond performative action, with nearly two-thirds willing to pay premium prices for sustainable products and substantial portions donating to organizations and volunteering regularly for environmental causes[2][3].