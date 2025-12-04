-
The Supreme Court will decide numerous politically and socially important cases throughout this term, with implications for redrafting congressional maps, campaign finance rules, the death penalty, transgender rights and much more on the docket. But do not expect the court’s decisions on these cases to honor the past.
Under Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., the Supreme Court has shown a seeming hostility to the foundational concept of honoring precedent, and neither legal nor institutional precedent now constrain the justices’ decisions to the extent they once did.
Legally, the court questioned 90 years of precedent by allowing President Trump to fire federal agency leaders without cause, and Justice Clarence Thomas has raised doubts about the foundations of some settled law, stating that precedent must be based on more than “just something that somebody dreamt up and others went along with.”
Institutionally, the court has largely departed from historical patterns — especially since about 2016 — relying more on the “shadow docket” and showing less deference to lower courts, including overturning lower court rulings with little explanation.
The Roberts court’s pattern of deciding rulings contrary to public opinion reflects another major departure from tradition. No one expects the court to perfectly mirror public preference, as lifetime appointments and the nomination process — as opposed to being elected — insulate justices from the need to pander. Historically, however, Supreme Court justices have understood the perils of completely ignoring public opinion.
In 1788, Alexander Hamilton noted in Federalist No. 78 that the judiciary “has no influence over either the sword or the purse” and thus cannot enforce its decisions. For this reason, the Supreme Court has an incentive to avoid straying too far from the will of the people. As former Justice Benjamin Cardozo once explained, “The great tides and current which engulf the rest of men do not turn aside in their course and pass the judges by.”
In our previous analysis covering nearly half a century of the Supreme Court’s decisions, we found that when the public becomes more liberal (or more conservative) the court’s decisions tend to follow. This holds even when we consider the pivotal swing justice’s vote. And we find that when the court deviates from public opinion, confidence in the court tends to wane.
This long-standing relationship between public opinion and Supreme Court decisions no longer exists. We’ve separately analyzed the tenure of every chief justice since Earl Warren took his oath in 1953. While public opinion is not the only thing that matters, for more than 50 years, the court was often in sync with the masses during the tenures of Warren (1953-1969), Warren Earl Burger (1969-1986), and Rehnquist (1986-2005). And when public opinion shifted, the Supreme Court followed.
However, when we analyze decisions during Roberts’ tenure as chief justice, starting in 2005, we find a negative relationship, indicating that the court has tended to move away from public opinion. Justice Cardozo’s words no longer apply. Not only are the “tides and current” that affect society passing the Roberts court by, but the court’s decisions have pushed against these tides.
Given the unprecedented negative relationship between the public’s preferences and Supreme Court decisions in recent years, perhaps not surprisingly, the public’s disapproval of the Supreme Court has risen steadily during Roberts’ tenure. To be sure, the court should not pander to the public. And in rare cases, legal and institutional precedents may need to be reconsidered. But the court’s seeming disregard of precedent and the public under Chief Justice Roberts has undone much of what the Supreme Court has historically stood for.
Unless the court reverses course, public confidence will continue to decline; the Roberts court will be remembered for disregarding long-standing doctrines and potentially permanently damaging the court’s esteemed position.
Peter K. Enns is a professor of government and public policy at Cornell University and a co-founder of Verasight.
Patrick C. Wohlfarth is a professor of government and politics at the University of Maryland, College Park.
Ideas expressed in the piece
The Roberts Court demonstrates systematic hostility toward the foundational judicial principle of stare decisis, having questioned 90 years of precedent in allowing the executive to fire federal agency leaders without cause.[1] Justice Clarence Thomas has further challenged the foundations of settled law by suggesting that precedent need not rest on anything more substantial than what justices “dreamt up” and later accepted.[1]
The Court has increasingly relied on the “shadow docket” to issue consequential rulings with minimal transparency or explanation, marking a significant departure from historical institutional patterns particularly since approximately 2016.[1][4] This practice has enabled high-stakes decisions on matters including racial profiling in immigration enforcement, military service eligibility, and federal funding—all without traditional deliberative processes including oral arguments or reasoned opinions.[4]
Research analyzing Supreme Court decisions across multiple chief justices reveals that for more than 50 years under Warren, Burger, and Rehnquist, the Court generally tracked shifts in public opinion, but the Roberts Court exhibits an unprecedented negative relationship with public preferences, actively moving decisions away from what the public supports.[1] This departure from historical norms creates particular institutional vulnerability since the judiciary lacks independent enforcement mechanisms and must maintain public confidence to sustain its authority.[1]
Public disapproval of the Supreme Court has risen steadily during the Roberts era, a direct consequence of the Court’s disregard for both legal precedent and public opinion, thereby undermining the legitimacy that the judiciary has historically preserved.[1] The Court’s recent decisions have pushed against broader societal currents rather than acknowledging them, contradicting centuries of judicial understanding about the relationship between public will and judicial authority.[1]
Chief Justice Roberts explicitly promised during confirmation hearings to respect precedent and emphasize “stability” and “predictability” in judicial decisions, yet has voted to overturn precedent in 17 of 21 cases (81%) as chief justice, voting for conservative outcomes in 14 of 15 partisan cases involving precedent (93%).[2]
Different views on the topic
The Court’s majority has articulated that changed legal and factual circumstances justify reconsidering precedents, arguing that intervening developments have eroded the original decision’s underpinnings, as illustrated when the Court noted that union membership and spending patterns had increased markedly since the precedent at issue in Janus was established.[3]
Some justices contend that stare decisis should not function as an absolute rule and that precedents may warrant reconsideration when they prove unworkable or fail to provide the “sort of stable background rule that fosters meaningful reliance,” reasoning Chief Justice Roberts applied to the Chevron doctrine which the Court argued had been subject to constant modification.[3]
Roberts’ confirmation testimony indicated that the chief justice did not view stare decisis as an “inexorable command” or “absolute rule,” acknowledging that circumstances exist where courts should revisit prior precedents deemed flawed and recognizing that some precedents may prove unworkable.[5]
Some legal analysts have suggested that Chief Justice Roberts’ occasional votes alongside the liberal wing reflect strategic judicial considerations rather than inconsistency, implying that his jurisprudential approach contains greater nuance than critics acknowledge.[6]