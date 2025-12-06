Three words perfectly summed up what LeBron James has been trying to tell us most of his life.

His pass to Rui Hachimura in the closing seconds of Thursday’s game led to the game-winning basket. With that pass, James sacrificed a chance to score at least 10 points in an NBA-record 1,298 consecutive games. When the game is on the line, the sports industry wants stars like him to take the last shot because that’s how the industry traditionally defines greatness.

People say: “Jordan would’ve shot it. Kobe would’ve shot it.” And ever since Sports Illustrated put James on the cover in 2002 — next to the words “chosen one” — he has been trying to tell us he defines greatness differently.

He reiterated that after the game against Toronto, when asked what feelings he had toward his scoring streak ending.

“None. We won.”

The sports industry, the machine, will discuss whether to feel the same way.

But we can’t pretend he hasn’t been telling us the same thing for more than 20 years: All he cares about is making the right play for the team. He’s been saying that since the S.I. cover. And that has been particularly true since creating his own media company, Uninterrupted, back in 2014.

He and Yankees great Derek Jeter, who started the Players Tribune that same year, are pioneers when it comes to modern athletes telling their own stories. And in the decade since, it’s been captivating watching athletes move beyond the gatekeeping of traditional media and the limitations of social media to create podcasts and produce documentaries ( or at least try ) — all to tell their own stories.

That’s not to say every time a group of former or active players steps in front of a mic, brilliance is heard. In fact, a lot of what we hear is just retelling stories we’ve heard a thousand times, only with less structure. Oftentimes there are ego-driven attempts to rewrite history under the guise of “setting the record straight.” As if we don’t have Google and can’t see the record for ourselves. But it is in their own words, which adds something to the discussion. And because there’s more of it, I’m finding some of the best stuff out there isn’t from the gods of the game like James, but the near-mortals.

Take “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV. The sports media machine is driven by stars, but the league is mostly made of voices like the ones on that show. The players who didn’t lead teams to heights and whose faces never made it to the cover of a magazine. And until recently, most of the insight from most of the players was just lost because we didn’t hear their voices. But now — particularly this season, with networks investing heavily in athlete-driven NBA content — more sources are bringing more texture. People like “Run It Back” co-host Chandler Parsons.

“I like the inside info, and I like the takes from the other guys,” Parsons said about hearing from the non-superstars. “I like hearing from Draymond Green and hearing what he has to say through his eyes and not through a third party…. As an athlete who has been in my shoes and played the game at the highest level, I respect their takes and I respect their opinion.”

In the early days of Monday Night Football, Howard Cosell, the original sports media provocateur, often griped about former NFL players leaving the field and walking into the booth. He would say sports media was the only profession where someone with no experience could be handed a big check to do the job at the highest level. That was back in the 1970s, when TV networks were few and media-savvy athletes like the great Muhammad Ali were even fewer.

Parsons graduated from the University of Florida with a journalism degree, so perhaps he avoids the scorn of Cosell’s ghost. Still, without the explosion of streaming networks and podcasting, there’s a good chance we wouldn’t have heard much from him and others like him, just because they weren’t household names. It was his appearance on another athlete-driven podcast, “All the Smoke,” that elevated him as a viable NBA analyst.

“I had no idea I wanted to do this,” Parsons said.

Same for Matt Barnes, who along with Stephen Jackson, started their podcast “All the Smoke” after careers in the NBA and stints with traditional media. To understand how popular it is today: Since joining YouTube in 2019, the show has amassed more than half a billion views, has landed interviews with Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Michelle Obama and Gov. Gavin Newsom and has grown into a full-fledged production company.

Barnes, who is the CEO of All the Smoke Productions, told me that because of the increase in NBA content in the so-called manosphere, there can be pressure to give takes for clicks. (I told him that sounded familiar.)

“There are some athletes in this space who say some of the craziest s—,” Barnes said. “I feel like if I put the work in and have deep, meaningful conversations, I’ll go viral for something that’s an interesting story.”

Case in point: “Smoke” was among the first media outlets to have NBA legend Dwyane Wade on to talk about his transgender daughter. It was a powerful episode that a decade ago would never have been initiated by former athletes. That’s not just a reflection of the times changing. It embodies how players now see themselves, and speak for themselves, in these changing times.

Players and former players are the new voice of the NBA. They’ve always been there. They just needed to be heard.