-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
-
- Share via
America’s housing crisis is no longer a looming threat: It’s here. Across the country, home prices and rents have climbed beyond reach for millions of families. While many factors play a role, from zoning laws to inflation, one root cause is often ignored: We simply don’t have enough construction workers to build the homes America needs.
The construction industry must add roughly 723,000 workers every year through 2028 just to meet demand. Years of underinvestment in trade education have contributed to a structural shortage that’s now costing the economy an estimated $10.8 billion annually in delayed projects and unbuilt homes. That’s not a future risk; it’s a current cost for every American household in the form of higher rents and home prices.
I’ve seen this crisis from both sides of the table. As a former chair of a state workforce board and now a partner in real estate development, I witness the same disconnect everywhere: young people searching for opportunity, and an industry desperate for labor. Job sites across the country can’t find electricians, plumbers, framers or HVAC technicians. Projects are delayed, scaled back or canceled. This isn’t just a workforce challenge; it’s a housing and economic growth emergency.
Yet there’s a powerful irony here. Construction is one of the most promising and well-paying career paths in the country. According to the newly released Home Builders Institute report, average wages for homebuilding jobs across the country surged more than 9% over the past year, and the average non-supervisory construction worker now earns more than $35 an hour, well above the private-sector average. The message from the market couldn’t be clearer: There’s tremendous demand for builders, and incredible opportunity for anyone willing to learn the trades.
There are some bright spots of progress. Women’s participation in construction has reached a 20- year high, and more Gen Z workers are entering the industry. These new faces are proof that outreach and changing perceptions work, but the progress isn’t keeping pace with the need. The median age of a construction worker is in the 40s, and retirements are accelerating. If we don’t act now, the gap between supply and demand will widen, homebuilding will slow even further, and housing costs will continue to soar.
The solution can only be a national workforce mobilization on the scale of the housing crisis itself. Federal and state governments should prioritize funding for construction training, through expanded vocational education, apprenticeships and community college partnerships. Congress should ensure workforce dollars for the building trades are included in any infrastructure or competitiveness legislation, just as it has for semiconductor jobs. The private sector should do its part too: Developers and builders ought to sponsor apprenticeship programs and create clear career pathways for young workers and members of underrepresented groups.
We also need a cultural reset. For too long, America has pushed a “college or bust” mindset that dismisses the trades as second-class options. That’s wrong, and it’s hurting our economy. Trades are the backbone of the middle class and vital to our nation’s growth. We should celebrate and elevate these jobs: Carpenters, masons and electricians are nation builders in the truest sense. A coordinated public-private campaign could help change perceptions, attract new talent and close the workforce gap.
Some argue that technology will solve this shortage. It won’t, at least not anytime soon. Despite new tools such as AI-assisted design, construction still relies on human hands. Algorithms don’t frame houses or wire electrical systems. The short-term housing crunch requires trained workers at every site.
If we fail to act, the housing deficit, already more than 1.5 million homes, will deepen; millions of families will remain priced out of homeownership. Employers in the construction trades will struggle to attract workers and inflation will persist. All of this slows economic growth. But if we invest in people, we can reverse course: More training means more homes, more stable prices and stronger communities.
This need is about more than economics. It’s about the American promise. Every generation before us has faced moments that demanded big investments in our workforce — from the manufacturing mobilization of World War II to the tech revolution that defined recent decades. We can meet this moment too, by training and empowering the next generation of builders.
We know what needs to be done. The question is whether we have the will to do it. Every month we delay adds billions in hidden costs and pushes the dream of affordable housing further out of reach. The $10.8 billion we lose each year to labor shortages isn’t only theoretical, in the homes not built: It is tangible in the rents that rise and the families waiting for a chance to build their future. America can’t afford to wait any longer.
Angelo Farooq is a general partner at AlphaX RE Capital and a former chairman of the National Assn. for State Workforce Board Chairs.
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
The construction labor shortage is the primary driver of America’s housing crisis, with the industry needing roughly 723,000 workers annually through 2028 to meet demand, and this shortage costing the economy an estimated $10.8 billion yearly in delayed projects and unbuilt homes.
Construction offers substantial earning potential, with average wages in homebuilding surging over 9% in the past year and non-supervisory workers earning more than $35 per hour, well above the private sector average, demonstrating significant market demand for skilled trades workers.
A national workforce mobilization is required through expanded vocational education, apprenticeships, and community college partnerships, with federal and state governments prioritizing funding for construction training alongside private sector sponsorship of apprenticeship programs.
The nation must undergo a cultural shift away from the “college or bust” mindset that dismisses trades as second-class career options, instead elevating construction trades—particularly carpentry, masonry, and electrical work—as viable and valuable paths to middle-class stability.
While some progress has occurred among women workers reaching 20-year highs in construction participation and Generation Z entering the industry, this momentum remains insufficient given accelerating retirements and a median worker age in the 40s, threatening institutional knowledge preservation.
Technology and automation will not provide a near-term solution to the labor shortage, as construction fundamentally depends on human workers for essential tasks such as framing houses and wiring electrical systems that algorithms cannot replicate.
Different views on the topic
Restrictive zoning, land-use barriers, and regulatory burdens represent equally significant obstacles to housing supply alongside labor shortage, with regulatory costs alone accounting for approximately 24% of a single-family home’s price—roughly $94,000—suggesting that peeling back regulations represents a critical path to easing the housing crisis[1].
Interest rates and broader financial policies play equally important roles in constraining housing affordability and accessibility, with industry experts identifying lower interest rates as part of the quickest path to easing the housing crunch alongside regulatory relief[1].
The labor shortage exhibits significant regional variation, with construction workers desperately needed in high-growth metropolitan areas such as Salt Lake City, Nashville, Phoenix, and Austin, while manufacturing megaprojects compete aggressively for the same skilled labor pool in certain regions, complicating any uniform national workforce solution[3].
Immigration policy complexities warrant consideration alongside domestic workforce development, as construction employment among immigrants has declined and restrictions on international arrivals have virtually halted immigrant inflow precisely when housing activity surged, yet immigrants have historically comprised approximately one-third of the construction trades workforce[1][2].
Declining productivity within the construction industry represents a structural concern separate from worker quantity, suggesting that efficiency improvements and workflow optimization deserve equal emphasis alongside recruitment and training efforts in addressing housing supply constraints[4].