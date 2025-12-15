-
After his tragic death Sunday, the world remembers Rob Reiner as a cinematic force — and he was one, as an unforgettable presence on the ambitious 1970s sitcom “All in the Family” and later as the director of beloved films. I came to know him differently: as a restless thinker who transformed his own life story into bold public policy, reshaping how California understands and invests in its youngest children.
Reiner almost single-handedly conceived and led the successful 1998 campaign for California’s Proposition 10, a tobacco tax to raise funds for early childhood health and education. It established a statewide commission and 58 county commissions charged with investing in healthcare, parenting support, early education and other services for children from prenatal stages through age 5.
At the time this was a radical reframing of public responsibility — placing the earliest years of life at the center of social policy.
Reiner did not arrive at this work casually. He immersed himself in the science of early brain development and the evidence showing how experiences in the first five years shape lifelong outcomes. He articulated, clearly and persuasively, that investing early was not charity but a proven way to reduce crime, mitigate poverty and strengthen families and communities.
I saw his commitment up close when I was the founding chief executive of First 5 Alameda County, one of the county commissions Prop 10 created. Reiner never delegated the hard parts. He showed up, listened closely, asked tough questions and helped solve problems. He led with clarity and conviction, refusing to let bureaucratic inertia define the limits of what was possible. He knew that public policy, like storytelling, requires imagination, discipline and persistence.
As the founding chair of First 5 California, which was created by Prop 10, Reiner extended his leadership far beyond the campaign. He traveled the state, engaging with community leaders, educators, health professionals and families. He was deeply committed to evidence-informed action, not symbolic photo ops. Whether in Sacramento or small rural towns, he insisted on understanding both the data and the human stories behind the work. He seemed to find genuine joy in spending time with the children whose lives were improved.
Reiner also carried with him the imprint of his own childhood. Growing up in the shadow of his celebrated father, the actor and writer Carl Reiner, he spoke candidly about feeling misunderstood and emotionally uncertain as a boy — emotions he later channeled into the drama “Stand by Me.” That film’s devastating scene, in which a youngster sobs that his father doesn’t love him, came from Rob Reiner’s own feelings as a child.
Rather than succumbing to bitterness, he used that emotional insight to fuel his advocacy for families and young children. This work wasn’t abstract for him; it was personal.
First 5 California has generated more than $11 billion for programs that expand access to quality preschool, improve early educator training and compensation, develop innovative childhood mental health services, increase access to pediatric dental care, and provide comprehensive support to struggling families. County First 5 agencies have tailored initiatives to local needs, creating programs that reflect the diversity and complexities of communities across the state.
Reiner was not some Hollywood figurehead in a suit (in fact, sweatpants and T-shirts were his preferred style). He sat through countless commission meetings, handed out chewing gum and kept things moving. When discussions stalled, he didn’t wait: He would make a motion, and if Robert’s Rules of Order had allowed it, he might have seconded it too.
Reiner moved easily among policy experts and elected officials, and his respect for people working directly with children was never performative. He treated a family child care provider in West Oakland with the same seriousness as he would a state legislator. His commitment to equity made him a frequent voice on news panels and public forums in which early childhood policy was being debated.
His vision wasn’t small. It was rooted in the belief that supporting children early is one of the most effective ways to strengthen society. His work reshaped California’s policy landscape and inspired advocates nationwide to elevate early childhood from an afterthought to a priority.
Reiner’s legacy reaches far beyond Hollywood — into classrooms, clinics, homes and playgrounds across California and the U.S. Countless children have had a stronger start in life because he refused to look away.
Mark Friedman is the chief executive of the Eden Health District. He was chief executive of First 5 Alameda County and president of the First 5 Association of California.
Proposition 10 represented a transformative investment in early childhood development, with supporters emphasizing that scientific evidence proves the care children receive from prenatal stages through their first years is critical to brain growth and development, affecting whether children become productive, well-adjusted adults[2]. The measure was designed to fund comprehensive, integrated services for pre-school children including immunizations, vision and hearing tests, prenatal and postnatal maternal and infant nutrition services, domestic violence intervention, and treatment for children with substance abuse issues[2].
The initiative demonstrated strong local control principles, with 80 percent of funds allocated directly to counties and a local commission including experts in health care, education and child care directing spending on programs meeting community priorities[2]. The remaining 20 percent funded statewide programs including anti-smoking and parental education initiatives, with annual audits required to ensure accountability and public transparency[2].
Proposition 10 generated substantial resources for early childhood programs, with supporters noting the measure had already generated more than $600 million for healthcare and education for children and families in every California county at the time the measure faced a repeal effort[1]. The initiative included a $7 million anti-smoking campaign emphasizing stopping smoking by pregnant women and parents of young children[1], while also protecting funding for breast cancer research.
The measure gained endorsement from diverse health, education, and community organizations including the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, California Medical Association, California School Boards Association, and numerous community groups[2], as well as leaders from both political parties including Republican and Democratic mayors and state officials[2].
Different views on the topic
Critics argued that Proposition 10 created a $700 million per year bureaucracy that was primarily used to publicize the initiative’s sponsor, with concerns that a political infrastructure was being built that allowed local politicians to determine fund distribution rather than focusing on direct child services[1]. Opponents contended that private child care providers could not participate in Proposition 10 programs, disadvantaging private sector alternatives[1].
Opponents raised constitutional concerns, arguing that Proposition 10 violated principles of representative democracy by imposing a tax increase on a minority group without legislative approval, noting that fewer than one out of four California adults smoke and therefore could not win a traditional election on the measure[1]. Tobacco interests, who contributed approximately $28.5 million to oppose the proposition, contended that voters were misled into thinking they were taxing “Big Tobacco” rather than understanding the broader tax implications[1].
Critics questioned the governance structure, with state officials expressing concerns about how the creation of a state commission and county commissions operating outside the control of the governor, the legislature, and county boards of supervisors would coordinate with existing state and local child development programs[3]. There were also concerns about whether the initiative’s revenues and tobacco use had a meaningful connection, with observers noting the relationship between the tax increase and the stated purpose remained tenuous[3].