After his tragic death Sunday, the world remembers Rob Reiner as a cinematic force — and he was one, as an unforgettable presence on the ambitious 1970s sitcom “All in the Family” and later as the director of beloved films. I came to know him differently: as a restless thinker who transformed his own life story into bold public policy, reshaping how California understands and invests in its youngest children.

Reiner almost single-handedly conceived and led the successful 1998 campaign for California’s Proposition 10, a tobacco tax to raise funds for early childhood health and education. It established a statewide commission and 58 county commissions charged with investing in healthcare, parenting support, early education and other services for children from prenatal stages through age 5.

At the time this was a radical reframing of public responsibility — placing the earliest years of life at the center of social policy.

Reiner did not arrive at this work casually. He immersed himself in the science of early brain development and the evidence showing how experiences in the first five years shape lifelong outcomes. He articulated, clearly and persuasively, that investing early was not charity but a proven way to reduce crime, mitigate poverty and strengthen families and communities.

I saw his commitment up close when I was the founding chief executive of First 5 Alameda County, one of the county commissions Prop 10 created. Reiner never delegated the hard parts. He showed up, listened closely, asked tough questions and helped solve problems. He led with clarity and conviction, refusing to let bureaucratic inertia define the limits of what was possible. He knew that public policy, like storytelling, requires imagination, discipline and persistence.

As the founding chair of First 5 California, which was created by Prop 10, Reiner extended his leadership far beyond the campaign. He traveled the state, engaging with community leaders, educators, health professionals and families. He was deeply committed to evidence-informed action, not symbolic photo ops. Whether in Sacramento or small rural towns, he insisted on understanding both the data and the human stories behind the work. He seemed to find genuine joy in spending time with the children whose lives were improved.

Reiner also carried with him the imprint of his own childhood. Growing up in the shadow of his celebrated father, the actor and writer Carl Reiner , he spoke candidly about feeling misunderstood and emotionally uncertain as a boy — emotions he later channeled into the drama “Stand by Me.” That film’s devastating scene, in which a youngster sobs that his father doesn’t love him, came from Rob Reiner’s own feelings as a child.

Rather than succumbing to bitterness, he used that emotional insight to fuel his advocacy for families and young children. This work wasn’t abstract for him; it was personal.

First 5 California has generated more than $11 billion for programs that expand access to quality preschool, improve early educator training and compensation, develop innovative childhood mental health services, increase access to pediatric dental care, and provide comprehensive support to struggling families. County First 5 agencies have tailored initiatives to local needs, creating programs that reflect the diversity and complexities of communities across the state.

Reiner was not some Hollywood figurehead in a suit (in fact, sweatpants and T-shirts were his preferred style). He sat through countless commission meetings, handed out chewing gum and kept things moving. When discussions stalled, he didn’t wait: He would make a motion, and if Robert’s Rules of Order had allowed it, he might have seconded it too.

Reiner moved easily among policy experts and elected officials, and his respect for people working directly with children was never performative. He treated a family child care provider in West Oakland with the same seriousness as he would a state legislator. His commitment to equity made him a frequent voice on news panels and public forums in which early childhood policy was being debated.

His vision wasn’t small. It was rooted in the belief that supporting children early is one of the most effective ways to strengthen society. His work reshaped California’s policy landscape and inspired advocates nationwide to elevate early childhood from an afterthought to a priority.

Reiner’s legacy reaches far beyond Hollywood — into classrooms, clinics, homes and playgrounds across California and the U.S. Countless children have had a stronger start in life because he refused to look away.

Mark Friedman is the chief executive of the Eden Health District. He was chief executive of First 5 Alameda County and president of the First 5 Association of California.