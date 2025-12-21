Advertisement
Ivan Ehlers

What six politicos are wishing for this holiday season

By Ivan EhlersGuest contributor 
Marjorie Taylor Greene "For everyone to forget the naughty things I said my entire political career. I'm nice now!"
John Roberts "For Donald Trump to be more responsible with the unchecked power we keep granting him."
Ted Cruz "For Elon Musk to rig the 2028 election so I can be president!"
Chuck Schumer: "A spine."
Elon Musk "A measly trillion dollars."
JD Vance "A promotion. ASAP."

Ivan Ehlers is a cartoonist, writer and illustrator in San Pedro and is working on his first picture book. Instagram: @ivan_ehlers

