What six politicos are wishing for this holiday season
Ivan Ehlers is a cartoonist, writer and illustrator in San Pedro and is working on his first picture book. Instagram: @ivan_ehlers
A cure for the common opinion
Get thought-provoking perspectives with our weekly newsletter.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Podcasts
Thousands of homes must be built in SoCal. Architect Dustin Bramell’s “Case Study: Adapt” revives the post-WWII Case Study movement to build stylish, efficient homes designed for fire and climate risk.
Attorney Frank Carson defended the accused for decades. Framed for murder and later acquitted, a star witness admitted he lied. Stanislaus County paid $22.5M to settle his estate’s lawsuit.
Hear from the winner of the 1968 Caltech vs MIT electric car race. But it’s not all fresh air: smog devastates communities of color, and the Trump administration may pull the plug on California’s ability to clear its own air.