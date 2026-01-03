Before Beyoncé married Jay-Z and began growing her family, she sang about dating a trifling, good-for-nothing type of brother who didn’t know what being a man was about. He couldn’t pay her bills. Not her telephone bill. Not even her automo’bill. This was back in 1999, while she was a member of Destiny’s Child. Maybe the lyrics to the hit “Bills, Bills, Bills” rang true with a lot of ears, because that song gave the group its first Billboard No. 1 and Grammy nomination. Twenty-five years later, the most decorated artist in Grammy history is now officially among the estimated 3,000 billionaires in the world.

If a telephone bill is still a thing at that socioeconomic level, I’m pretty sure she can pay it. Even if cell service were a $100 a day, someone who started with $1 billion wouldn’t run out for nearly 28,000 years. So you can imagine how Taylor Swift, who reached billionaire status nearly three years ago, was able to give nearly $200 million in bonuses to the crew for her Eras tour. The truck drivers alone received $100,000 each. Speaking of blue-collar workers, Bruce Springsteen — who built his career being the voice of the working man — is part of the billionaire club as well.

So whatever negative thoughts progressives have about the ultra-wealthy — given that currently the top 1% controls roughly $52 trillion — they must also reconcile that with the fact a handful of the musicians we’ve been listening to over the decades are now among them. This includes Rihanna and the aforementioned Jay-Z, whose singles “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” and “Money Ain’t a Thang” were among his first Grammy nominations back in 1999. The same year “Bills, Bills, Bills” topped the charts. Today, one of music’s most beloved couples breathe rarefied air. Destiny fulfilled as far as I’m concerned.

And those songs about heartache and pain — joy, love — they will always feel the same. But without a heavy dose of cognitive dissonance, anything billionaires say about money hits the ears differently now. The way Madonna singing “Like a Virgin” hits differently now.

I’m not suggesting their incredible success isn’t earned or that it’s a problem — and in fact it is an opportunity.

When John D. Rockefeller became the world’s first billionaire in 1916, it followed a Supreme Court decision that affected his stocks in Standard Oil. More importantly, he employed nearly 60,000 people at the height of his power so even though he was the richest man on the planet, the societal benefit was clear. And the Revenue Act of 1916 ensured the wealthiest Americans were in the highest tax bracket. A century later, the picture is blurrier.

The proliferation of tax loopholes and the 2010 Supreme Court ruling that allowed corporations to spend endless amounts on political ads has greatly changed how Americans view billionaires — particularly for those with progressive sensibilities. And especially for the kind of fans prone to attend a Beyoncé, Springsteen or Swift concert.

The first Trump presidency saw so-called “tech bros” like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg resist some of the administration’s unsavory — and unconstitutional — proclivities. However, in the sequel that hasn’t been the case. There are stranger things than witnessing some of the wealthiest in the world capitulate to an erratic strongman for a year. Like watching members of Congress duck work to avoid talking about the Epstein files, for example. Still, the reluctance of the top 1% to use their vast resources to protect democracy has left many of us feeling powerless, even hopeless.

Historically, during unnerving times, it’s been artists who have stood in the gap and been a voice for the voiceless. Now that more of our most influential musicians are migrating toward the ultra-elite financially, one can’t help but wonder whether money will change their calculations. Maybe they won’t go full Nicki Minaj: Her political about-face has cost her fans and credibility. But perhaps instead of shouting for justice like the performers of yesteryear, many will be tempted to stay quiet and count the growing stack of bills.

