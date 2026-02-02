-
-
-
-
I am living with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease. The average survival time after diagnosis is two to five years. I’m in year two.
When you have a disease like ALS, you learn how slowly medical research moves, and how often it fails the people it is supposed to save. You also learn how precious time is.
For decades, the dominant pathway for developing new drugs has relied on animal testing. Most of us grew up believing this was unavoidable: that laboratories full of caged animals were simply the price of medical progress. But experts have known for a long time that data tell a very different story.
The Los Angeles Times reported in 2017: “Roughly 90% of drugs that succeed in animal tests ultimately fail in people, after hundreds of millions of dollars have already been spent.”
The Times editorial board summed it up in 2018: “Animal experiments are expensive, slow and frequently misleading — a major reason why so many drugs that appear promising in animals fail in human trials.”
Then there’s the ethical cost — confining, sickening and killing millions of animals each year for a system that fails 9 times out of 10. As Jane Goodall put it, “We have the choice to use alternatives to animal testing that are not cruel, not unethical, and often more effective.”
Despite overwhelming evidence and well-reasoned arguments against animal-based pipelines, they remain central to U.S. medical research. Funding agencies, academic medical centers, government labs, pharmaceutical companies and even professional societies have been painfully slow to move toward human- and technology-based approaches.
Yet medical journals are filled with successes involving organoids (mini-organs grown in a lab), induced pluripotent stem cells, organ-on-a-chip systems (tiny devices with human cells inside), AI-driven modeling and 3D-bioprinted human tissues. These tools are already transforming how we understand disease.
In ALS research, induced pluripotent stem cells have allowed scientists to grow motor neurons in a dish, using cells derived from actual patients. Researchers have learned how ALS-linked mutations damage those neurons, identified drug candidates that never appeared in animal models and even created personalized “test beds” for individual patients’ cells.
Human-centric pipelines can be dramatically faster. Some are reported to be up to 10 times quicker than animal-based approaches. AI-driven human biology simulations and digital “twins” can test thousands of drug candidates in silico, with a simulation. Some models achieve results hundreds, even thousands, of times faster than conventional animal testing.
For the 30 million Americans living with chronic or fatal diseases, these advances are tantalizing glimpses of a future in which we might not have to suffer and die while waiting for systems that don’t work.
So why aren’t these tools delivering drugs and therapies at scale right now?
The answer is institutional resistance, a force so powerful it can feel almost god-like. As Pulitzer Prize–winning columnist Kathleen Parker wrote in 2021, drug companies and the scientific community “likely will fight … just as they have in past years, if only because they don’t want to change how they do business.”
She reminds us that we’ve seen this before. During the AIDS crisis, activists pushed regulators to move promising drugs rapidly into human testing. Those efforts helped transform AIDS from a death sentence into a chronic condition. We also saw human-centered pipelines deliver COVID vaccines in a matter of months.
Which brings me, surprisingly, to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In December, Kennedy told Fox News that leaders across the Department of Health and Human Services are “deeply committed to ending animal experimentation.” A department spokesperson later confirmed to CBS News that the agency is “prioritizing human-based research.”
Kennedy is right.
His directive to wind down animal testing is not anti-science. It is pro-patient, pro-ethics and pro-progress. For people like me, living on borrowed time, it is not just good policy, it is hope — and a potential lifeline.
The pressure to end animal testing and let humans step up isn’t new. But it’s getting new traction. The actor Eric Dane, profiled about his personal fight with ALS, speaks for many of us when he expresses his wish to contribute as a test subject: “Not to be overly morbid, but you know, if I’m going out, I’m gonna go out helping somebody.”
If I’m going out, I’d like to go out helping somebody, too.
Kevin J. Morrison is a San Francisco-based writer and ALS activist.
Ideas expressed in the piece
Animal testing is fundamentally inefficient for drug development, with roughly 90% of drugs that succeed in animal tests ultimately failing in human trials despite the expenditure of hundreds of millions of dollars[1]. This failure rate demonstrates that the system is wasteful both financially and in terms of the time it takes to bring effective treatments to patients with serious diseases.
Alternative technologies and methodologies are now available and often prove more effective than animal-based approaches. These alternatives include organoids, induced pluripotent stem cells, organ-on-a-chip systems, AI-driven modeling, and 3D-bioprinted human tissues. In ALS research specifically, induced pluripotent stem cells have enabled scientists to grow motor neurons derived from actual patients, allowing researchers to identify drug candidates that never appeared in animal models.
Human-centric research pipelines operate at dramatically faster speeds than animal-based approaches, with some reported to be up to 10 times quicker. AI-driven human biology simulations and digital twins can test thousands of drug candidates rapidly, with some models achieving results hundreds or even thousands of times faster than conventional animal testing.
The continued reliance on animal testing represents institutional resistance to change rather than scientific necessity. Pharmaceutical companies, academic medical centers, funding agencies, and professional societies have been slow to transition toward human- and technology-based approaches despite overwhelming evidence supporting alternatives.
The ethical dimension of animal testing is significant, involving the confinement, sickening, and killing of millions of animals annually for a system that fails the vast majority of the time. For patients with life-threatening diseases, the delay caused by animal testing means valuable time is lost that could be spent on more effective human-centered research.
Historical examples demonstrate that human-centered research pipelines can deliver results rapidly when prioritized. The AIDS crisis saw activists successfully push for accelerated human testing of promising drugs, transforming the disease from a death sentence into a manageable chronic condition, while COVID vaccines were developed in a matter of months through expedited human-based approaches.
Different views on the topic
Nonhuman primates remain important in preclinical research on drug efficacy and safety, particularly because their immune system is most similar to humans, making them the most suitable model for vaccine and drug testing[2]. This is especially true during the preclinical phase of vaccine development, where candidate vaccines are tested for safety and efficacy before human trials begin.
Some experts argue that nonhuman primates still represent the best available model for certain research questions, particularly when systemic effects across various organ systems are involved[2]. The complexity of human biology and disease processes can be difficult to replicate in alternative models, and ethical and practical considerations directly limit human studies in many cases.
Alternative methodologies are not yet sufficiently developed or qualified to answer all research questions for which animal experiments are currently considered necessary[2]. While alternative methods show promise, there remain significant gaps in their ability to replace animal models completely, particularly for complex systemic investigations.
There is disagreement among scientific researchers regarding whether nonhuman primates are truly indispensable, but regulatory authorities including the European Medicines Agency and similar bodies are adopting an increasingly critical stance on animal use while simultaneously acknowledging that animal experiments still play a role in legally required regulatory safety testing[2]. This reflects ongoing scientific uncertainty about the translatability of alternative models to human outcomes.
The study of nonhuman animals through research is considered critical to understanding basic principles underlying behavior and to advancing the welfare of both human and nonhuman animals[3]. Animal research remains a foundational aspect of scientific disciplines and contributes to knowledge that benefits both species.
Ethical frameworks supporting continued animal research acknowledge that while animal welfare matters, humans may be considered to have morally superior interests that justify limited animal use when significant human health benefits are at stake[2]. This perspective holds that research aimed at controlling infectious diseases threatening public health and treating life-threatening diseases can be ethically justified when alternatives are insufficient.