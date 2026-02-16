-
The people of Orange Cove in Fresno County could soon be an unwilling part of an experiment in dangerous, expensive utility boondoggles. And if California’s gas companies get their way, families statewide will be forced to pay higher energy bills, breathe more indoor air pollution and bear greater safety risks.
Southern California Gas Co. wants to use Orange Cove to test blending hydrogen with natural gas in its pipeline network. This might sound futuristic and clean because it would reduce fossil fuel use, but it would waste $64 million in SoCalGas customer money and threaten this community’s health and safety — without actually fighting climate change.
Worse yet, SoCalGas and two other utilities just petitioned state regulators to skip pilot projects altogether. If approved, they could then request to pump a 5% hydrogen blend across California without demonstrating safety.
The problem is blending hydrogen into pipelines and appliances designed for gas. Hydrogen is leakier and more flammable, and it burns hotter and faster than gas. It can’t be smelled or seen, and burning it increases asthma-causing air pollution in homes and risks damaging appliances. Forcing consumers to burn hydrogen worsens fire, explosion and health risks in our homes, where we should feel most safe
The truth is gas utilities’ hydrogen blending proposals intend to keep customers hooked on pipelines. Utilities earn huge profits on infrastructure investment — over 10% for SoCalGas. The wiser approach for Californians would be to switch from gas to electric appliances, protecting customers from volatile gas prices and toxic indoor air. But that would hurt gas utility profits.
In my state of Colorado, our largest utility, Xcel Energy, proposed mixing hydrogen into the natural gas system serving a Denver suburb. When the community learned Xcel was forcing residents into a dangerous, expensive gas alternative disguised as climate action, they pushed back with enough time to force Xcel to pause its effort.
This story is playing out across the country and the world. In Eugene, Ore., backlash from residents made NW Natural cancel its hydrogen blending pilot. In Massachusetts, state regulators prevented utilities from pursuing similar plans. In the United Kingdom, residents of Whitby and Redcar protected themselves from even larger proposals.
Orange Cove is the next flare-up. SoCalGas began campaigning to blend hydrogen in 2022, but residents recently uncovered the truth and are speaking out accordingly. State regulators are expected to act by June, and their decision will have far-reaching consequences.
SoCalGas’ proposal stems from state policy to slash climate pollution from gas utility systems — a good idea, but a threat to utility profits. In theory, replacing natural gas with hydrogen can help gas utilities cut emissions while still investing in pipelines, because hydrogen can be produced and burned without emitting greenhouse gases.
But that’s where hydrogen’s advantages end.
Let’s air out the proposal’s dirty laundry: SoCalGas’ proposal to blend less than 5% hydrogen into Orange Cove’s system — which serves about 2,000 customer gas meters — would cost $64 million over 18 months. That’s comparable to removing the tailpipe pollution of 100 cars for one year.
That same $64 million could permanently remove the pollution of 12 times as many gasoline cars if used to purchase new electric vehicles. It’s also worth around $32,000 per customer gas meter in Orange Cove — more than enough for the community to install electric heat pumps, heat pump water heaters and induction stoves, zeroing out gas use.
Using that $64 million to fund incentives for cleaner, efficient electric appliances could help tens of thousands of Californians eliminate indoor air pollution and climate emissions.
This price tag is ludicrous for an 18-month experiment. Clean hydrogen is an extremely expensive way to heat homes. Current prices are 10 to 25 times higher than that of natural gas, and even the most optimistic forecasts expect it to remain much more expensive for decades.
Gas utilities claim Orange Cove will “inform the feasibility of developing a hydrogen injection standard” to decarbonize their broader systems, but that hides the truth: Hydrogen blending is a dead end that at best would reduce gas utility climate emissions by less than 7%. California’s gas system was not designed to safely handle more than a small share of hydrogen, so this pilot project couldn’t meaningfully scale up without the wholesale replacement of all gas pipelines and appliances.
Pilot projects seem small in the grand scheme of things, but they lend legitimacy to a bad idea debunked as a climate solution and wisely rejected by other communities time and time again. It would be even worse to ditch pilot tests and skip right to harming Californians with statewide blending.
Hydrogen is not categorically a “false solution” for climate. We need it to clean up things like fertilizer, chemicals and aviation fuel — products without cheaper clean alternatives that are made in specialized industrial complexes overseen by trained technicians.
But California doesn’t need hydrogen to clean up its buildings. Families are already choosing electric appliances for higher-quality, fully clean service. Hydrogen can’t save our gas networks; it can only waste money and delay California’s work to stop climate change.
Forcing communities to use hydrogen also reduces consumer choice. People have the freedom to install electric appliances when they’re ready, using government and utility incentives. With hydrogen blending, homes and businesses would have to use a lower-quality gas whether they want it or not, safety and health risks be damned.
The California Public Utilities Commission plays a critical role protecting customers from utility investments that lock in unjustifiable rate increases. Ultimately, the Orange Cove pilot is nothing more than an expensive waste of customer money with no near-term benefit and minuscule contribution toward California’s climate efforts.
The mountain of scientific literature against hydrogen blending, lessons learned by other regulators and communities rejecting similar pilots, and the voices of Orange Cove residents should be enough to slam the door on this would-be boondoggle.
Dan Esposito is a manager in the nonpartisan think tank Energy Innovation’s fuels and chemicals program.
Ideas expressed in the piece
Hydrogen blending into natural gas pipelines is an expensive experiment that will waste $64 million in customer money while delivering minimal climate benefits, reducing gas utility emissions by less than 7% at best.
The technical properties of hydrogen make it fundamentally unsuitable for existing gas infrastructure, as hydrogen is leakier and more flammable than natural gas, burns hotter and faster, and cannot be smelled or seen, thereby worsening fire and explosion risks in homes.
Blending hydrogen increases indoor air pollution and health risks for residents, particularly those with older appliances in low-income communities, who would be forced to bear these dangers without the ability to opt out of the program.
The proposal serves the financial interests of gas utilities seeking to maintain profitable pipeline investments rather than prioritizing genuine climate solutions, as utilities earn profits over 10% on infrastructure investment and hydrogen blending allows them to continue operating gas networks.
Communities across the country and internationally have rejected similar hydrogen blending proposals, including in Colorado, Oregon, Massachusetts, and the United Kingdom, demonstrating that residents recognize these projects as expensive alternatives that do not address climate change effectively.
The $64 million allocated to the Orange Cove pilot could instead be invested in electric heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, and induction stoves, permanently eliminating gas use and indoor air pollution for the community.
Different views on the topic
Hydrogen blending is part of a statewide effort to develop safety standards and could help California reduce planet-warming pollution by curbing reliance on gas while integrating cleaner energy into existing infrastructure[3].
The proposed hydrogen blending levels at Orange Cove, ranging from 1% to 5%, fall well within established safety research and certification standards, with anticipated risks being extremely low[2].
Experts have determined that the low levels of hydrogen proposed in Orange Cove probably will not make the gas system much more dangerous than natural gas currently in use, with the main concern being the use of an economically distressed community for an experiment rather than the technical safety of modest hydrogen blends[1].
Southern California Gas Co. has committed to employing extensive safety measures including enhanced leak detection, monthly and quarterly surveys, odorant efficacy testing, continuous monitoring at hydrogen production sites, backflow prevention to keep hydrogen within controlled areas, and developing emergency responses[4][5].
Hydrogen blending demonstrates a pathway for utilities to support climate goals while maintaining existing pipeline infrastructure, allowing for gradual decarbonization without requiring immediate wholesale replacement of all gas pipelines and appliances[3].