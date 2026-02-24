-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
-
- Share via
I might as well say it clearly: I’m for regime change in Iran.
The Islamic fanatics who have been running Iran since 1979 are murderers, torturers and exporters of terrorism. They are despised, or at least unwanted, by most Iranians, and the Iranians who get caught expressing their opinions in this regard end up murdered, jailed, tortured or all three. Also, the regime has been an avowed and declared enemy of the United States for decades.
That checks a lot of boxes for me.
There are only really two major boxes left unchecked, as the Trump administration continues to amass in the region the largest concentration of American military power since the Iraq war.
The first: Does the administration have a workable plan? In other words, can it succeed in attaining military victory and securing the country afterward?
Nobody — at least nobody outside the administration — has any idea. That’s because if President Trump goes through with a full-scale attack it will have been the single least-debated voluntary war in living memory, if not ever. The declaration of war on Japan, just one day after the Pearl Harbor attacks, was less debated, but for fairly obvious reasons.
The second box to check is related to the first: Congress has not had any hearings about going to war in Iran, never mind authorized a war. And we should be clear, Congress’ failure to greenlight a war doesn’t mean the president is free to launch one. It means, as a constitutional matter, a war would be illegal.
Think of it this way: If I don’t have your permission to enter your home and take what I want, we’re not in a gray area. The legal default setting is that you don’t have permission to rob a person unless expressly told otherwise.
But my point here is not to write the billionth column on Congress’ abdication of its constitutional role or to do my bit in the war on insomnia by offering yet another tedious discussion of the War Powers Act.
Rather, it’s to illustrate a different point: If you are in favor of the constitutional process only when you like the results, you aren’t actually in favor of the Constitution.
In the debates over Trump’s rogue presidency, defenders — including Trump himself — will often argue that X needed to be done as a way to sidestep the question of whether he had the authority to do X.
That’s how much of the debate over Trump’s tariffs, and the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn them, went. Trump says the tariffs are good and important, and therefore the court should allow them. When the justices didn’t get his back, Trump slandered the majority by saying they were “swayed by foreign interests.” He also said they were cowards, unpatriotic, dumb, etc.
This is the same president who said, “I have great respect for the Supreme Court” not that long ago. What he respects are enablers.
Indeed, I’ve long argued that Trump practices “Critical Trump Theory,” which holds that any individual or institution that inconveniences the president is objectively bad and malignly motivated. The evidence for hating Trump or being unpatriotic (the same thing in his mind) is not bending to his will.
This, too, is not a novel insight.
My point is that just because Trump — or any president — is pursuing a policy you support without respect to the rules, it will only be a matter of time before he, or the next president, will pursue policies you don’t support in the same manner.
In our system, it’s supposed to be hard, and in some cases impossible, for any one branch of government to do very big things without approval by, and cooperation with, at least one other branch.
The two examples mentioned here are among the most important and clear. Congress has the power to tax and to declare war, period (and, yes, tariffs are taxes). The president can’t do either without the permission of Congress. Conversely, the legislature has no ability to fight wars or collect taxes. That’s the executive’s job.
I thought — and continue to think — that Trump’s tariff policy is economic nonsense on stilts. So you might expect that I’d come out agreeing with the court’s decision. And I do.
But I also think it would be a boon to mankind, especially the Iranian and the American people, if we could get rid of the fanatical Iranian regime (at a tolerable cost in lives and treasure).
Even if we assume — and that is a huge if and an even bigger assumption — President Trump can do it right, I still think he can’t do it at all without Congress’ approval.
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
The author supports regime change in Iran because the current regime is composed of murderers, torturers, and exporters of terrorism that are despised or unwanted by most Iranians. The regime has been an avowed enemy of the United States for decades, which creates strong justification for intervention.
Despite supporting regime change as a policy objective, the author emphasizes that any military action must receive Congressional authorization before proceeding, as the Constitution grants only Congress the power to declare war and levy taxes. Acting unilaterally would render such action illegal as a constitutional matter.
The author criticizes the Trump administration for pursuing major policy initiatives—including tariffs and potentially war—without respecting institutional checks and balances. This pattern reflects what the author characterizes as “Critical Trump Theory,” whereby any individual or institution that inconveniences the president is deemed objectively bad and maliciously motivated.
The author argues that supporters of constitutional governance cannot selectively embrace procedural requirements based on whether they favor the underlying policy. Allowing presidents to bypass Congress for popular initiatives creates dangerous precedent for future administrations to pursue unpopular policies using identical methods.
Different views on the topic
The Trump administration is pursuing both military and diplomatic strategies simultaneously, with officials indicating openness to allowing Iran “token” nuclear enrichment if it creates no pathway to weaponization, suggesting negotiation remains viable alongside military preparedness.[1] The administration has emphasized that Iran must present an “irresistible offer” to avoid military action, framing the threat as requiring immediate response.[1]
Trump administration officials have indicated that Iran has repeatedly missed negotiation opportunities and that time favors American leverage, as military presence in the region escalates and provides stronger negotiating power for securing concessions.[1] Multiple senior advisors have conveyed that the president maintains flexibility and could pursue various options, including limited strikes focused on nuclear facilities rather than full regime change.[4]
The White House has reaffirmed that Iran cannot be permitted to possess nuclear weapons capability and that the regime must be held accountable for pursuing nuclear capabilities, supporting terrorism, and destabilizing the region—threats the administration characterizes as endangering American security and allies.[3] The administration’s June operation destroyed Iran’s nuclear facilities and significantly degraded Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, demonstrating the willingness to act decisively when diplomatic efforts fail.[3]
Regional security analysts have noted that the scale of American military buildup—the largest since the Iraq War—reflects the magnitude of the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program and regional activities, with some assessments suggesting limited military strikes could be executed within days if the administration determines negotiations have failed.[2] The rapid deployment of additional fighter jet squadrons and carrier groups indicates the administration views the situation as requiring urgent operational readiness.[2]