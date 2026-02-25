-
As major social media companies head to court this year to defend themselves against claims that their products have harmed young people’s mental health, policymakers are searching for decisive responses. The lawsuits, which focus on whether platforms knowingly designed addictive, psychologically harmful systems for youth, are bringing long-avoided questions into public view: Who bears responsibility for online harm? And what, exactly, should be done about it?
Across the globe, one policy response has already gained momentum. Facing tremendous public pressure, legislators are increasingly turning to bans: prohibiting or sharply restricting adolescents’ access to social media altogether. These proposals are politically attractive. They are simple, signal action and promise protection without requiring the nuanced, slow and logistically complex work of regulating trillion-dollar companies.
But blunt-force bans are the wrong response to this moment. As an adolescent psychologist and researcher who studies scalable digital mental health interventions for youth, I believe bans without systemic oversight are worse than ineffective; they are a form of policy abdication. They kick the can down the road, shift responsibility away from technology companies and give up on the far harder task of making online spaces genuinely safer for the millions of young people who already use them every day and will likely continue to do so — with an attempted ban or without (given known challenges in ban enforcement).
The ongoing trials are not contesting whether social media exists. They are investigating how the platforms have been allowed to operate. Plaintiffs are arguing that companies knowingly engineered design features that maximize engagement by exploiting young people’s psychological vulnerabilities, while downplaying or obscuring the risks. That distinction is important: If the platforms’ safety risks lie in their design, then banning youth access does nothing to fix the underlying problem.
Decades of research complicate the popular narrative that social media, in and of itself, is the primary driver of the youth mental health crisis. Across large studies, the association between overall time spent on social media and mental health outcomes is often small or inconsistent. What matters far more than screen time alone is what young people encounter online, how content is delivered, and whether platforms are structured to support or undermine users’ well-being.
For many adolescents, especially those who are marginalized, isolated or lack supportive environments offline, online spaces often serve as lifelines. LGBTQ+ youth, youth with mental health challenges and those in communities with limited access to care often turn to the internet first when they are struggling. In our lab’s work, we have shown that digital tools enabling identity exploration and skill-building — and offered to youth freely, anonymously and via social media platforms — can buffer stress and reduce symptoms among vulnerable teens, with benefits lasting weeks to months later.
When brief, self-guided mental health interventions are offered directly within social media platforms, where youth already seek out support, they can reduce near-term hopelessness and self-hatred, increase motivation to stop self-harming and boost outreach to crisis resources among teens flagged as being at risk. These are not theoretical benefits; they are outcomes observed in large-scale trials involving thousands of young people.
Blanket bans threaten to sever these support pathways without replacing them with anything safer or more effective. Adolescents consistently report that major barriers to mental health care include not wanting to involve parents, not knowing where to go and fearing loss of autonomy. Policies that rely on age-gating or parental permission exacerbate those barriers, particularly for youth whose families are unsupportive or unsafe. And for digitally savvy teens, bans do not end online engagement; they simply redirect it. Young people will lie about their age, migrate to less regulated platforms or retreat into private, harder-to-monitor spaces where safety risks may be even greater.
None of this is to deny that social media poses real dangers. However, those dangers are not accidental; we (adults) designed them. They stem from algorithmic recommender systems, infinite scroll designs, opaque personalization and engagement-maximizing feedback loops that prioritize profit over user well-being. These features are deliberately engineered, extensively tested and fiercely defended because they are lucrative.
Responding to that reality with bans aimed at youth access rather than regulation of platform design is a profound misalignment of responsibility. It places the burden of safety on adolescents and families while leaving the systems that generate harm intact.
If we are serious about protecting and promoting youth mental health, we need systemic oversight — not quick-fix restrictions.
First, policymakers must address algorithmic accountability head-on. The most significant risks to young users arise from engagement-maximizing recommender systems designed to capture attention at all costs. Regulation should require transparency around how these systems operate, restrict or prohibit predatory algorithmic feeds for minors, and mandate safer defaults that restore user agency. This is not about censoring content; it is about regulating architecture.
Second, we need meaningful enforcement mechanisms. Voluntary corporate promises and internal safety teams are insufficient when incentives are misaligned. Independent oversight bodies with real authority — able to audit, penalize and enforce compliance — are essential. Without them, safety will always be subordinate to growth.
Third, we should invest in evidence-based digital mental health supports that meet youth where they are. The same technologies that can amplify harm can also deliver help — quickly, inexpensively and at scale. Rather than cutting off access to platforms wholesale, we should require and incentivize the integration of proven mental health supports into the digital ecosystems young people already use.
The ongoing litigation against social media companies represents a rare opportunity. Courts and the public are scrutinizing not just what young people do online but also what technology companies have built and why. In response, we have the chance to choose between policies that outsource responsibility to families and youth (bans) and policies that confront the structural drivers of harm head-on (regulation and reform).
Adolescents are online, and they will stay there. The question is whether we will insist on making online spaces safer or settle for bans that let the real problems persist unchecked.
Jessica L. Schleider is an associate professor of medical social sciences, pediatrics and psychology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, where she directs the Lab for Scalable Mental Health.
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
Blanket bans on youth access to social media represent a misaligned policy response that abdicates responsibility rather than addressing the structural problems within platform design. Bans are politically attractive because they signal swift action, but they fail to tackle the root causes of harm and ignore how the ongoing litigation focuses on whether platforms knowingly engineered addictive features rather than questioning whether social media itself should exist.
Research demonstrates that total screen time alone shows inconsistent or small correlations with mental health outcomes, distinguishing this from the specific design features—algorithmic recommender systems, infinite scroll, opaque personalization, and engagement-maximizing feedback loops—that platforms deliberately engineer to maximize profit at the expense of user well-being.
For many vulnerable populations, including LGBTQ+ youth, isolated adolescents, and those in underserved communities lacking offline support systems, online spaces serve as essential lifelines. Digital mental health interventions delivered through social media platforms can meaningfully reduce hopelessness, self-hatred, and self-harming behaviors while increasing help-seeking among at-risk teens, benefits that blanket bans would eliminate without providing safer alternatives.
Age-based restrictions and bans exacerbate existing barriers to mental health care that adolescents already face, including reluctance to involve parents, fear of losing autonomy, and uncertainty about where to seek support—concerns that are particularly acute for youth from unsupportive or unsafe families.
Bans prove unenforceable because digitally savvy adolescents circumvent restrictions through age deception, migration to less regulated platforms, or retreat into private spaces where monitoring becomes impossible and safety risks may intensify. Responding to deliberate corporate harm through youth-focused restrictions places the burden of safety on families and adolescents while leaving the harmful systems intact.
Systemic reform must prioritize algorithmic accountability through mandated transparency, restrictions on predatory algorithmic feeds targeting minors, and safer design defaults that restore user agency. Independent oversight bodies with genuine enforcement authority and penalty mechanisms are essential because voluntary corporate commitments have proven insufficient when profit incentives remain misaligned with user well-being.
Different views on the topic
Mounting scientific evidence documents that addictive patterns of social media use—distinct from total screen time—correlate with two to three times greater risk of suicidal behaviors and ideation among youth, with research showing associations between social media use and increased rates of depression, anxiety, self-harm, and suicidal ideation across multiple longitudinal and cross-sectional studies[2][4][8]. The introduction of social media platforms has been associated with measurable increases in depression and anxiety among college-aged youth, with one study estimating potential contributions to over 300,000 new depression cases across the U.S. college population[6].
Social media platforms have deliberately designed psychologically manipulative features to capture and maintain youth attention, exploiting adolescents’ developmental vulnerabilities and neurobiological susceptibility to dopamine-driven engagement cycles. Multiple state lawsuits and ongoing litigation argue that companies knowingly prioritized growth and engagement over youth safety, with evidence suggesting platforms continue to aggressively target teens as a user base despite mounting safety concerns[3][7].
Age-based restrictions reflect a reasonable protective measure given the developing adolescent brain’s heightened vulnerability to harm during critical developmental stages. Australia’s under-16 ban, implemented in response to evidence of platform contributions to rising youth depression and anxiety, has resulted in major platforms removing millions of accounts belonging to underage users rather than contesting the regulatory framework[1].
The complex effects of social media on mental health extend beyond mental health impacts to include body image distortion, disordered eating, cyberbullying victimization, disrupted sleep patterns, and exposure to content depicting self-harm and suicide, collectively presenting a multifaceted threat to adolescent well-being that warrants comprehensive protective policies[4][8].
Research indicates that social media addiction operates through similar neurobiological mechanisms to opioid and heroin addiction, characterized by dopamine-dependent reward cycles that create compulsive use patterns particularly difficult for adolescents to self-regulate[3]. A multidisciplinary approach addressing behavioral therapies, educational initiatives, and parental involvement is necessary to counteract these powerful mechanisms[8].
Structural factors including algorithmic design, engagement-maximizing features, inadequate age verification, and end-to-end encryption that prevents safety monitoring contribute to an environment where technology companies prioritize profit over youth safety, making regulatory intervention essential regardless of other policy approaches[3][5].