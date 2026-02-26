-
As U.S. and Iranian negotiators prepare for more talks in Geneva, the White House is reportedly considering an initial, targeted military strike — with the possibility of broader action if Tehran refuses to accept demands for “zero enrichment” of nuclear material. In his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Trump argued that last year’s U.S. strikes had “obliterated” Iran’s program even as his administration continues negotiations now, without a clear objective.
The strategic logic appears straightforward: strike first, demonstrate resolve, increase pressure and force Iran back to the table on American terms.
Before momentum carries the country further down that path, the nation is owed clear answers. Decisions of this kind should not rest solely on tactical calculation; they require clarity about legal authority, strategic reality and risk.
Presidents may act unilaterally to protect the United States or its allies from imminent harm, but the Constitution assigns Congress the power to actually declare war. While formal declarations have fallen out of practice, Congress has authorized the use of military force when sustained hostilities were anticipated.
Military force used to gain leverage in negotiations is different from self-defense. It is an effort to force another government to change its behavior. Absent an imminent attack, decisions of this magnitude require collective deliberation of the people’s representatives, not unilateral action.
Even if the administration pursued a lawful path forward, the strategy deserves scrutiny. Compelling an adversary to reverse course under visible military threat is rarely linear. It would require Iran’s leaders to yield publicly, absorb domestic backlash and trust that U.S. restraint will follow their compliance. That is a high bar in any political system. It is especially high in one built around resistance to external pressure.
Once strikes begin, the political landscape changes. Leaders facing external attack tend to consolidate authority, security institutions gain influence and nationalist sentiment rises. Internal debate narrows, and positions that might once have been negotiable can harden when framed as capitulation under fire. In that environment, pressure does not reliably produce moderation. It could just as easily produce entrenchment.
If broader military action remains openly on the table — and if objectives extend to weakening the regime — the boundary between limited coercion and open-ended conflict becomes less clear. What is imagined as calibrated pressure in Washington could easily be perceived as an existential threat in Tehran. Escalation through force is not a one-sided endeavor, and adversaries under external pressure do not always respond in predictable ways.
There is also a question of scale. Operations against Iran would not resemble recent limited strikes against weaker or more isolated targets. Iran possesses geographic depth, layered air defenses, a significant missile arsenal and proxy relationships with armed groups operating across Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. U.S. bases, allied cities and major shipping lanes all sit within reach of that network.
This is not a sparse battlefield. It is a dense and interconnected one. Potential retaliation may not mirror the initial U.S. strikes. It could unfold across multiple theaters and over extended periods, in ways designed to impose cost without offering clear offramps. The margin for miscalculation would be thin.
The recent success of limited U.S. military operations has shaped expectations. The absence of catastrophe has fostered the belief that escalation can be managed. Confidence formed in lower-risk environments such as Nigeria or Venezuela may not translate to this one.
None of this is an argument against preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Keeping such capabilities out of unstable hands is a legitimate national interest. Protecting American interests and allies is a serious responsibility. But seriousness of purpose requires seriousness of process. The American public has been offered no opportunity to authorize this effort and no clear articulation of the political end state once force is employed.
What has been presented instead is the assumption that military pressure will shape political outcomes in our favor. Airstrikes can impose costs; they cannot dictate how an adversary consolidates power under attack or how retaliation unfolds across a region. Initiating hostilities against Iran would begin a conflict with a capable state whose response we do not fully control. It would rest on the belief that pressure can be calibrated and escalation managed.
The United States possesses extraordinary military capability. Yet military power is not the same as political control. It can destroy targets, but it cannot determine how an adversary recalculates its chances of regime survival. When it becomes the default instrument for solving political problems — applied without clear authorization and defined political objectives — we risk mistaking action for strategy. Against a state with Iran’s reach and capacity, that is no small gamble.
Jon Duffy is a retired naval officer. He writes about leadership and democracy.
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
Military escalation without a clear strategic objective represents a fundamental departure from the seriousness of purpose required for decisions of this magnitude. The administration has not articulated how military strikes would achieve defined political outcomes or explained how initial strikes could lead to desired Iranian behavior changes rather than entrenchment.
Constitutional authority matters in decisions about sustained hostilities. While presidents can act unilaterally to defend against imminent threats, using military force primarily to gain leverage in negotiations constitutes a fundamentally different calculation that requires Congressional authorization rather than unilateral executive action.
Military strikes intended to coerce behavior change operate through unpredictable dynamics once initiated. When facing external attack, state leaders typically consolidate power, security institutions gain influence and nationalist sentiment hardens political positions that might previously have been negotiable, making pressure more likely to produce entrenchment than moderation.
Iran’s military capabilities and regional reach create a qualitatively different operational environment than recent limited U.S. strikes against weaker targets. Iran possesses significant missile arsenals, proxy networks across multiple countries and the ability to retaliate across multiple theaters over extended periods, creating thin margins for miscalculation.
Confidence derived from successful limited operations in lower-risk environments such as Venezuela or Nigeria may generate false assumptions about managing escalation against a state with Iran’s strategic depth and capacity for response. Military power enables destruction of targets but cannot control how an adversary recalculates its survival calculus or determines retaliation timing and scope.
Different views on the topic
The Trump administration has determined that military pressure is necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and has built a sustained argument that diplomatic solutions require backing with force. Vice President Vance and other officials have stated that while the administration prefers diplomatic resolution, President Trump has established “red lines” regarding Iran’s nuclear program that the administration views as non-negotiable, with military readiness demonstrating commitment to those conditions[1][3].
Administration officials argue that Iran has not responded seriously to diplomatic overtures despite visible military preparation in the region. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff expressed surprise that Iran had not capitulated after the substantial U.S. military deployment, and officials maintain that a two-week deadline exists for Iran to submit a comprehensive proposal before military options would be pursued[1][3].
Some analysts and officials assess that military action is increasingly likely and potentially imminent given Iran’s apparent unwillingness to accept U.S. terms. An analyst close to Trump stated there is approximately a 90 percent likelihood of military action occurring within weeks, and external experts have characterized conflict as inevitable given Trump’s positioning and Iran’s resistance to submission on American terms[1][4][5].
The administration’s position reflects the view that last summer’s military strikes successfully disrupted Iran’s nuclear program and that renewed Iranian efforts to rebuild nuclear capability at damaged sites represent a clear violation of warnings issued after those operations[4]. This perspective views military strikes as necessary to prevent Iran from reconstructing capabilities rather than as escalatory diplomacy.
Iranian statements about simultaneous readiness for both war and peace, combined with ongoing military positioning and rhetoric suggesting resistance to external pressure, are interpreted by some Trump advisors as evidence that Iran intends to continue pursuing nuclear advancement regardless of diplomatic frameworks. This assessment supports the conclusion that military action may be the only credible means of preventing Iranian nuclear weapons acquisition[1][2][3].