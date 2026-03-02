-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
-
- Share via
In response to U.S. and Israeli strikes, four American service members have been killed and several more seriously wounded in Iranian retaliatory attacks. Missiles and drones have struck U.S. installations in Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as civilian targets elsewhere in the Gulf. The central question surrounding American policy remains unchanged: What political objective is this war meant to achieve?
On Saturday morning, in an eight-minute video posted to social media announcing “major combat operations” against Iran, President Trump committed the United States to a widening war. When American presidents take that step, they normally articulate three things: the specific threat being addressed, the political objective to be achieved and the conditions under which the operation will end. Those elements shape force posture, targeting decisions and the risks American service members are asked to assume.
The president’s address offered forceful rhetoric. It offered little of that clarity.
In a single speech, the president invoked imminent self-defense, the elimination of Iran’s nuclear capability, the destruction of its missile industry, the annihilation of its navy, the dismantling of proxy networks across the Middle East and the overthrow of Iran’s government. He urged Iranian security forces to lay down their arms in exchange for immunity or “face certain death,” and told the Iranian public that “the hour of your freedom is at hand.”
These are not refinements of a single objective. They are different wars.
If the objective is to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, that would normally involve a defined campaign: specific facilities to be dismantled, verification mechanisms to be reimposed and a framework to prevent reconstitution. Destroying conventional military capability is broader. Regime change is something else entirely, raising the question of what political order follows. Each carries different costs, timelines and escalation risks.
In a subsequent video on Sunday, the president added that operations would continue “until all of our objectives are achieved,” without specifying what those objectives are. At a Pentagon briefing Monday, officials detailed operational complexity and tactical success but did not articulate the political conditions under which the war would conclude.
Trump justified the operation as necessary to eliminate “imminent threats.” Yet much of his address recounted decades of hostility, proxy violence and grievance. A history of enmity may explain resolve. It does not establish imminence. If the legal threshold for unilateral defensive action has been crossed, the nation deserves transparency about how and why.
The offer of “immunity” to Iranian security forces who surrender raises further questions. Immunity is a legal term that presumes authority. Authority presumes a political structure. To whom are these forces being asked to surrender? Under what framework would immunity be granted or enforced? Such ultimatums, absent a defined transitional plan, are rhetorical gestures rather than operational design.
The most consequential departure in the president’s Saturday address was its explicit encouragement of regime change. By telling Iranians to “take over your government” once bombing concludes, the administration moved beyond counterproliferation into political transformation. Iran has since confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. Trump has described the country as “very much destroyed” and pledged continued bombing for “as long as necessary” to achieve “peace throughout the Middle East.” Those statements frame leadership decapitation and coercive devastation as tools of political change. History offers little evidence that shock alone produces stable political order.
There is already reason to doubt the assumption that regime collapse would produce liberal transition. On Saturday, Reuters reported that U.S. intelligence assessments anticipated that in the event of sudden leadership decapitation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would likely consolidate control. If that assessment is accurate, external force may strengthen the very hard-line structures it seeks to weaken.
In the hours following Trump’s Saturday address, the president layered additional grievances onto the justification for war, including allegations of electoral interference. However serious those claims may be, their introduction underscores the broader problem: The rationale for conflict appears to be expanding rather than narrowing. When grievances accumulate faster than objectives are defined, war ceases to be a disciplined instrument of policy and begins to resemble a repository for unresolved anger.
Serious war planning begins by identifying a vital national interest, defining clear and achievable objectives, and explaining the conditions under which hostilities will cease. In a constitutional system, Congress is vested with the authority to declare war, and the public is entitled to clarity about the aims for which American lives are being risked.
Is victory the verified dismantlement of specific nuclear facilities? The collapse of the current regime? The permanent degradation of Iran’s conventional forces? A negotiated settlement under new terms? Each implies a different level of commitment and a different definition of success. None has been clearly defined. Without that definition, military operations risk expanding to meet resistance rather than resolving it.
American pilots are now flying strike missions. Sailors are preparing for retaliation at sea. Soldiers are reinforcing regional bases as Iranian missiles and drones strike U.S. installations. The Pentagon has confirmed that four U.S. service members have been killed and others seriously wounded in retaliatory strikes. The president has said there will likely be more casualties before the conflict ends. Those losses are not abstractions. They are the cost of entering a war whose objectives remain broad and unclear.
When war aims expand in rhetoric — from defense to annihilation to regime collapse — without a defined political end state, they rarely contract on their own. The president has committed the U.S. to war. The country is still waiting to hear what winning means.
Jon Duffy is a retired naval officer. He writes about leadership and democracy.
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
The war lacks clearly defined political objectives, with the administration invoking multiple, conflicting goals in a single address, ranging from preventing nuclear weapons acquisition to destroying conventional military capability to overthrowing the regime. These represent fundamentally different wars with distinct costs, timelines, and escalation risks that have not been separately articulated or justified.
The legal justification for military action rests on claimed “imminent threats,” yet the administration’s own statements recounted decades of past hostility and proxy conflicts rather than establishing actual imminence. This conflation of historical grievances with immediate necessity fails to meet the threshold for unilateral defensive action.
The objective of regime change, explicitly encouraged through public statements urging Iranian security forces to surrender and the Iranian public to “take over your government,” lacks a defined transitional plan or political framework. Immunity offers and leadership decapitation rhetoric are presented as operational design when they represent only rhetorical gestures without clear authority structures to implement them.
Military force alone cannot reliably produce regime change or stable political outcomes. Intelligence assessments anticipate that sudden leadership decapitation could strengthen Iran’s hard-line Revolutionary Guard Corps rather than weaken it, potentially reinforcing the very structures the operation seeks to dismantle.
The rationale for conflict is expanding rather than narrowing, with grievances accumulating faster than objectives are defined. Without a disciplined definition of victory—whether verified dismantlement of nuclear facilities, regime collapse, conventional force degradation, or negotiated settlement—military operations risk expanding to meet resistance rather than resolving conflict.
Congress and the American public deserve transparency about the fundamental aims for which service members are being risked, particularly given constitutional authority for declaring war rests with the legislative branch. The absence of clear political end states leaves military personnel in reinforced positions facing retaliatory strikes while operating under undefined success conditions.
Different views on the topic
The administration has articulated specific operational objectives focused on degrading Iran’s military capabilities and preventing nuclear weapons acquisition. The stated goals include destroying missile production capacity, annihilating naval assets described as already eliminating ten ships, and ensuring Iran cannot obtain nuclear weapons, representing a coherent defensive strategy against a state the U.S. government identifies as the foremost state sponsor of terrorism[1][2].
The military operation represents a justified response to imminent and gathering threats posed by Iran’s decades of hostility, proxy violence, and support for terrorist organizations across the region. Iran has provided advanced drones to Hezbollah, trained and funded more than one hundred thousand Shiite fighters in Syria, supplied ballistic missiles and drones to Yemen’s Houthis, and helped militias in Iraq develop missile capabilities, constituting a pattern of active threat rather than merely historical grievance[2].
The strikes have achieved significant tactical success against military infrastructure through precision targeting and coordination with Israeli operations, destroying Iranian military capabilities on an ongoing basis[1]. The operation, named “Operation Epic Fury,” utilized advanced weapons systems including Tomahawk missiles, F-18 and F-35 fighter jets, and single-use drones to accomplish defined military targets[2].
Iran’s weak political and economic condition, combined with active anti-government protests, creates a strategic opportunity for political transformation that may not recur. The demonstrations reflect genuine public dissatisfaction with the regime, suggesting potential for internal change if external pressure is applied[3].
The administration has pursued both military pressure and diplomatic engagement simultaneously, including nuclear negotiations in Geneva and discussions of potential deals that address missile stockpiles and sanctions relief[2]. This two-track approach combines military degradation of capabilities with diplomatic channels to achieve negotiated outcomes on Iran’s nuclear program and regional behavior[2].