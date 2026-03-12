This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When Mojtaba Khamenei truly becomes Iran’s next supreme leader, the Islamic Republic will have crossed a line it once claimed defined the very purpose of the revolution.

The 1979 uprising that toppled the shah was, above all else, a revolt against hereditary rule. For decades, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and his followers insisted that Iran’s monarchy had corrupted the nation by concentrating power in a single family. The revolution promised something different — not dynasty, but moral authority rooted in religion.

Yet as power now passes from Ali Khamenei to his son, Mojtaba, the system created to abolish dynastic rule may end up reproducing it.

The stakes are not merely symbolic. In the short term, the American and Israeli bombing campaign against Iran has done what foreign attacks almost always do: consolidate hard-line power inside the country, justify greater repression and silence dissent in the name of national security. But in the longer run, a hereditary succession could prove more damaging to the Islamic Republic than any outside attempt at regime change.

Military pressure often strengthens governments by rallying the nation around them. A dynastic transfer of power, by contrast, threatens the regime’s most important source of durability: its claim to religious legitimacy.

To understand why that matters, one has to look at the religious logic that underpins the Islamic Republic.

Shiism — the branch of Islam practiced by the majority of Iranians — has long been shaped by a powerful narrative of injustice and resistance. Its defining story centers on the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. Imam Hussein was killed in 680 A.D. after refusing to recognize the authority of the Umayyad caliph Yazid, son of the previous caliph. For Shiites, the tragedy of Karbala represents resistance to tyranny and, in part, a rejection of the transformation of Islamic leadership into hereditary rule under the Umayyad dynasty.

For centuries, this tradition placed the moral authority of Shiite clerics not in governing the state but in critiquing it. Clerics served as scholars, jurists and guardians of religious life, often acting as a check on political power rather than exercising it directly.

That changed with Ayatollah Khomeini.

Khomeini’s doctrine of velayat-e faqih, or “the rule of the jurist,” argued that in the absence of the Hidden Imam — the messianic figure Shiites believe will one day return — a senior religious cleric should govern on his behalf. It was a radical reinterpretation of Shiite political thought. Many senior ayatollahs rejected it outright, insisting that clerics were meant to preserve the moral character of society, not administer government.

Yet the revolution institutionalized Khomeini’s vision. The Iranian Constitution vested ultimate authority in the supreme leader, giving him power over the judiciary, the armed forces and the elected branches of government.

For decades, the system justified this extraordinary concentration of power by invoking religious legitimacy. The supreme leader, its defenders argued, was not merely a political figure but the most learned cleric in the land, uniquely qualified to guide the Islamic state.

That claim had already been under strain. The violent repression of protest movements, rampant corruption among the clerical elite and a collapsing economy have steadily eroded the regime’s credibility.

Yet even now, significant parts of Iranian society — particularly more traditional communities and segments of the religious establishment — still accept the premise that clerical rule derives its authority from religious scholarship rather than political inheritance. That lingering belief remains one of the last pillars supporting the Islamic Republic.

A hereditary succession would strike directly at that pillar.

Mojtaba Khamenei isn’t widely viewed as a towering religious scholar but instead as a mid-ranking cleric whose influence derives largely from his proximity to power. If leadership passes from father to son, the theological justification for the Islamic Republic begins to look less like divine mandate and more like dynastic inheritance.

That contradiction would be especially difficult to ignore inside Iran’s seminaries. Shiism has historically thrived on debate, pluralism and competing religious authorities. No single cleric was meant to hold unquestioned authority over all others. For many clerics and seminary students — particularly a younger generation already uneasy with the politicization of Shiism — a hereditary succession would blur the distinction between the Islamic Republic and the monarchy it replaced.

And once that distinction disappears, the regime risks losing the very constituency that has sustained it for decades.

Foreign bombs can harden nationalism and consolidate power in the short term. But the quiet withdrawal of religious legitimacy, especially among clerics and believers who once defended the system, is far harder for any regime to survive.

None of this means the Islamic Republic is about to collapse. States rarely fall simply because their ideological contradictions become visible. But legitimacy matters.

For more than four decades, the Islamic Republic has endured in part because it claimed to represent a moral alternative to monarchy — a system grounded in religious merit rather than in a bloodline. Passing power from father to son would undermine that claim in the most visible way possible.

And if that claim collapses, the regime may find it far harder to persuade its own clerical establishment — or the next generation of seminarians now studying in Qom — that clerical rule remains morally justified.

The revolution that promised to end hereditary rule may ultimately be remembered for having done little more than replace the crown with a turban.

Reza Aslan is a Los Angeles-based scholar and author of “An American Martyr in Persia: The Epic Life and Tragic Death of Howard Baskerville.”