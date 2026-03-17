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As the U.S. wades even deeper into the conflict with Iran, some Democratic and progressive political figures are trying to figure out how to connect the public’s wariness about war with concerns about affordability and the widespread reaction against President Trump’s xenophobic immigration policies.
If you’re looking for a template to do it well, one can be found in the words and actions of a political figure who recently passed away: the Rev. Jesse Jackson.
For while attention after his death has rightfully focused on Jackson’s long involvement with the civil rights movement, the more telling lesson for this moment is how his presidential campaigns connected a concern for addressing domestic disenfranchisement with a resolute stance against U.S. military adventures — a message that built on and echoed the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s landmark 1967 speech against the Vietnam War, economic exploitation and racial injustice.
Jackson’s candidacies in 1984 and 1988 emerged at a moment when the social compacts forged by the labor, civil rights and women’s movements of the 20th century were being systematically undone. Deindustrialization was hollowing out working-class communities. Reaganism was consolidating power around tax cuts for the wealthy, deregulation and attacks on unions. A new corporate consensus was hardening — one that increasingly shaped both major parties — prioritizing financial elites while disciplining labor and shrinking the public sphere.
Sound familiar?
Jackson refused to accept that such a right-wing and corporate realignment was inevitable. His Rainbow Coalition was far more ambitious than a candidate-centered campaign. It was an attempt to build an organized, multiracial, cross-class political front capable of contesting the direction of the country itself.
The Rainbow brought together constituencies that conventional political wisdom said could not unite — Black voters in the South, industrial workers in the Midwest, family farmers in crisis, Latino and Native organizers, Arab American activists, peace advocates, labor insurgents and progressive whites.
Jackson’s platform did not treat these groups as symbolic additions to a coalition; it linked their material interests. Farmers facing foreclosure were not an afterthought — the farm crisis was up front. Deindustrialized workers were not rhetorical props — trade, jobs and industrial policy were central. Civil rights were braided together with economic justice.
And crucially, Jackson insisted, as King had, that economic populism could not be separated from anti-militarism.
At the height of the Cold War, amid Reagan’s military buildup and interventionist doctrine, Jackson argued that bloated Pentagon budgets were not abstract line items. They were resources diverted from schools, healthcare, housing and jobs. He connected the violence of abandonment at home to the violence of intervention abroad — and his campaign called for redirecting military spending toward human needs and for diplomacy over escalation.
When Jackson thundered that we should “choose the human race over the nuclear race,” this was not a simple turn of phrase. It was integral to the Rainbow’s moral and economic logic. A government that prioritizes war over welfare, weapons over workers, cannot sustain democratic life.
That clarity feels especially salient today, as the United States continues to pursue military interventions and proxy conflicts whose legality and human cost are deeply contested. Once again, defense budgets swell while public goods strain. Once again, dissent against war is treated as disloyalty. Jackson rejected that false choice decades ago. He understood that militarism abroad reinforces inequality and immorality at home.
Jackson’s 1988 campaign captured millions of votes, won primaries and caucuses across the country and forced issues into the Democratic Party that party elites preferred to sideline. He demonstrated that a progressive program grounded in the lived experiences of ordinary people — rural collapse, urban disinvestment, plant closures, racial injustice and war — could assemble a national constituency.
Unfortunately, after Jackson’s last campaign, the Rainbow’s experiment in independent organizational life was folded too tightly into the mainstream Democratic Party. While that seemed a strategy to achieve a broader front, it meant that the progressive anchor was unmoored — and the effort dissolved before it could truly mature.
But the lessons of that era may be more relevant than ever.
Today, we again confront an ever-ascendant rightward turn buttressed by concentrated corporate power and normalized militarism. As in Jackson’s day, some leaders seek to deflect our attention, blaming economic challenges on the proximate “other” — in his era, Black women taking welfare, in our era, immigrants taking jobs — rather than those with power.
Jackson understood that defeating reactionary politics required isolating it — not only morally, but structurally — by assembling a coalition larger than the right’s base and rooted in shared material demands. He understood that hope had to be organized and that peace had to be part of prosperity. His campaigns showed that racial justice, labor rights, rural survival, gender equality and anti-war politics were not competing claims but interlocking ones.
Protest has surged in the United States, particularly after the excesses in Minnesota. But protest alone does not prevent consolidation. Nor do narrow electoral bargains that leave the underlying corporate and military consensus intact.
At a time when both parties remain deeply entangled with corporate and defense interests, remembering the promise of the Rainbow is not nostalgia. It is instruction.
Rishi Awatramani is a postdoctoral scholar in sociology at USC, where Manuel Pastor is a professor of sociology and the director of the Equity Research Institute.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The authors argue that Jackson’s presidential campaigns provided a template for connecting concerns about domestic disenfranchisement with opposition to U.S. military interventions, much like Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1967 Vietnam War speech.
Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition assembled a multiracial, cross-class political front that linked the material interests of diverse constituencies—rural farmers, industrial workers, Black voters, Latino organizers, Arab Americans, and others—rather than treating them as symbolic additions to his campaign[1].
The authors assert that Jackson understood military spending as a direct diversion of resources from public goods, arguing that Pentagon budgets represented resources taken from schools, healthcare, housing and jobs. This framing connected what Jackson called “the violence of abandonment at home” with “the violence of intervention abroad”[1].
Jackson’s insistence that “economic populism could not be separated from anti-militarism” reflected his view that a government prioritizing war over welfare and weapons over workers cannot sustain democratic life[1].
The authors contend that Jackson’s campaigns demonstrated a progressive program rooted in ordinary people’s experiences—rural collapse, urban disinvestment, plant closures, racial injustice and war—could assemble a national constituency[1].
The authors maintain that racial justice, labor rights, rural survival, gender equality and anti-war politics represent interlocking rather than competing claims, and that defeating reactionary politics requires isolating it structurally by assembling a coalition larger than the right’s base[1].
Different views on the topic
Critics contended that Jackson’s foreign policy positions were sharply at variance with both the Reagan administration and many figures within his own Democratic Party, suggesting his views fell outside mainstream political consensus[2].
Some observers argued that Jackson’s emphasis on reorienting U.S. policy toward Third World nations and his criticism of American “arrogance” lacked balance. These critics noted that while Jackson made sweeping attacks on the United States as a “bastion of militarism and racism,” he did not acknowledge Communist oppression or equally condemn Soviet actions[2].
Opponents viewed Jackson’s response to certain international events as disproportionate. For example, critics suggested his characterization of the 1983 Grenada invasion as exemplifying “gunboat and big-stick diplomacy” and “manifest destiny” overlooked the fact that Caribbean democracies had supported the intervention[2].
Some commentators questioned the consistency of Jackson’s foreign policy framework, noting that he called for investigating alleged Israeli spying while also warning that Israeli policy could provoke anti-Semitism in the United States, a position some saw as contradictory[2].
Critics highlighted that Jackson’s positions on Middle East policy, including his strong sympathies for the PLO, generated controversy over whether they reflected anti-Israel or anti-Semitic sentiments[2].