Advertisement
Voices
Navied Mahdavian

Op-comic: What I learned when my father died

Drawing of a family photo
By Navied MahdavianGuest contributor 
Image of suitcases showing the author took more trips to visit his father than for pleasure
Image of the author's father sitting in a room. Text says: "As he grew more ill, he grew angrier and more depressed."
"As I approached 40, I began to recognize him more and more in my facial features. Which was the last thing I wanted."
Advertisement
Taking care of him meant saying "no" a lot: "No, you can't gamble. No, you can't eat fast food again."
"During one episode, he raised his fist, and I struck him in the face. In that moment, I could not recognize either of us."
At his memorial service, dozens of people showed up. Some had known my father since he was a teenager.
And they shared stories about him I had never heard. "Once he literally gave the shirt of his back to a stranger."
It is the tragedy of grief that only now, after my father is gone, can I see him in the context of his whole life.
On my last trip to see him, I surprised him with flowers after a particularly bad argument. I am grateful I have his smile.
Advertisement

Navied Mahdavian is a cartoonist and writer. He is a contributor to the New Yorker and author of the graphic memoir “This Country: Searching for Home in (Very) Rural America.”

More to Read

Opinion VoicesContributors

A cure for the common opinion

Get thought-provoking perspectives with our weekly newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Advertisement