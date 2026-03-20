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I’ve seen enough. It’s time to revise our expectations about the midterms.
For more than a year now, conventional wisdom has been that Democrats would take back the House — but not the Senate — in the November midterms.
That’s because this year’s Senate map would require Democrats to win numerous seats in red states.
In fact, if you had asked me a couple of months ago, I would have told you that, yes, Democrats have a shot at the Senate, but in the same way my teenage son has a shot at someday dating Sydney Sweeney. Which is to say, technically possible but cosmically unlikely.
But recent developments (such as President Trump’s plunging approval ratings on the economy) are encouraging me to revise my thinking.
I’m not alone. Independent journalist Chris Cillizza recently observed that for the first time ever, prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi showed Democrats with a narrow edge.
Now, prediction markets are not scientific. Neither, for that matter, is licking your finger and holding it up to the wind — but both have outperformed political polling at various times in the last couple of years.
The difference is that in prediction markets, people are wagering actual money, which tends to sharpen the mind in ways that answering a pollster’s call during dinner does not.
Of course, you probably haven’t heard much about this revised political outlook. That’s because nobody has any incentive to shout it from the rooftops.
Democrats don’t want to inflate expectations and risk turning a solid win into a perceived disappointment. Republicans, meanwhile, are not eager to advertise that their Senate majority is wobbling like a shopping cart with a bad wheel. And we pundits, chastened by having been burned, are reluctant to get too far out over our skis.
Even Cillizza still leans Republican on balance. But if I had to bet today — and I tend to define bet as “regret later” — I’d put my chips on the Democrats. Not because it’s a sure thing, but because almost every political and economic development seems to be trending in their direction.
History helps. The “out” party in the midterms usually does well. Current events help. Policies, including the war in Iran and rising gas prices, tend to sour voters on whoever’s in charge. And candidate quality helps. Voters do occasionally notice who’s actually on the ballot, and Democrats are serving up a semi-respectable offering.
Let’s pause to appreciate what’s at stake. Control of the Senate isn’t just about who gets the nicer office furniture. It determines judicial confirmations, including the possibility that Trump could fill a fourth Supreme Court vacancy (if one opens up in 2027 or 2028).
Now, it would be irresponsible of me to just drop this idea without delving into some logistical details.
For Democrats to flip the Senate, they need to net four seats. That means defending everything they already have while winning four more. The encouraging news (if you’re rooting for the Democrats) is that there are at least eight plausible opportunities for that to happen.
In North Carolina, incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, is widely expected to win. In Maine, Republican Sen. Susan Collins once again finds herself in a political knife fight — her natural habitat, though perhaps not her preferred one. She will face Maine’s current governor or a flamboyant and controversial oysterman. I’m not sure who’d be the tougher opponent.
Out in Ohio, former Sen. Sherrod Brown benefits from the rare political skill of being a Democrat who still seems at home in Ohio.
The Democrat running in Alaska is a former member of Congress (and the first Alaska Native elected to Congress). And for the open seat in Iowa, Democrats seem likely to nominate a two-time Paralympic gold medalist who represents the reddest state house seat held by a Democrat.
Then there’s Texas, the perennial Democratic mirage — always shimmering on the horizon. But this year, it might come into clear view. James Talarico has emerged for Democrats, while Republicans are stuck choosing between scandal-plagued Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton and incumbent Sen. John Cornyn — a process that currently resembles a family feud conducted with vicious attack ads.
Meanwhile, in Nebraska and Montana, Democrats aren’t even pretending to compete. Instead, they’re relying on independents who — like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Angus King — would likely caucus with them.
In Nebraska, independent Dan Osborn already proved he can make it close: He lost in 2024 — a bad year to run against a Republican. And in Montana, the sudden announced retirement of Sen. Steve Daines has created an opening that didn’t exist five minutes ago (in political time).
Let’s not get carried away. The idea that Democrats could sweep all these races is still the kind of thing you say after your third drink. But winning half of them? That’s no longer fantasy. That’s … plausible. Maybe even more likely than not.
This isn’t a safe bet. It’s not even a comfortable one. But for the first time, it’s starting to look like smart money isn’t laughing at the idea anymore — it’s quietly sliding chips across the table.
Matt K. Lewis is the author of “Filthy Rich Politicians” and “Too Dumb to Fail.”
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The author contends that Democrats now have a genuine shot at taking control of the Senate in 2026, marking a significant shift from earlier conventional wisdom that positioned a Democratic Senate takeover as nearly impossible. The revised outlook stems from President Trump’s sharply declining approval ratings on economic management, which have emerged as voters’ top concern heading into the midterms[2][4].
The author highlights that prediction markets, which involve actual financial stakes, have begun showing Democrats with a narrow edge for Senate control, suggesting that sophisticated political bettors are increasingly confident in Democratic prospects[6]. The author argues that such markets often outperform traditional polling by incentivizing accuracy through real monetary consequences.
The author identifies at least eight competitive opportunities where Democrats could flip Republican-held seats or win open seats, including favorable races in North Carolina, Maine, Ohio, Alaska, and Iowa, alongside longer-shot possibilities in Texas[1]. The author emphasizes that Democrats need only win four additional seats to secure a 51-49 majority.
The author underscores that historical midterm patterns favor the party not occupying the White House, and current economic hardship—including rising prices and policy concerns—typically disadvantage the incumbent party. The author also notes that Democratic candidates this cycle present a semi-respectable slate of nominees who could be competitive in unexpected places.
The author argues that the stakes of Senate control extend far beyond legislative priorities, encompassing judicial confirmations and potentially Trump’s ability to fill Supreme Court vacancies, making the Senate race consequentially important for long-term governance.
Different views on the topic
Political analysts and forecasters have emphasized that the 2026 Senate map fundamentally favors Republicans, with the party’s structural advantages remaining substantial despite Trump’s economic weakness[3]. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority, and Democrats must flip four seats in a map where Republicans are defending only 22 of 35 seats, positioning the chamber as Republicans’ to lose despite headwinds.
While acknowledging economic discontent, analysts note that Republicans maintain genuine offensive opportunities, particularly in Georgia where incumbent Senator Jon Ossoff is considered vulnerable after a narrow prior victory, and in Michigan where the Democratic seat has opened[1][3]. These competitive races provide Republicans with pathways to offset potential Democratic gains.
Some forecasters caution that many of the races the author identifies as plausible Democratic opportunities remain genuinely uncertain or lean Republican[5]. While certain seats like North Carolina have shifted more competitive, races in Texas remain a long shot despite periodic Democratic optimism, and Iowa presents significant structural challenges for Democrats in a deeply Republican state.
Economic conditions remain a variable that could shift dynamics in Republicans’ favor by November[4]. If inflation moderates or economic sentiment improves substantially before the general election, Trump’s approval ratings could rebound, potentially reversing Democratic momentum and benefiting Republican Senate candidates who have moved in lockstep with the president.
Analysts emphasize that while Trump’s approval ratings have declined, Republicans still maintain structural advantages in Senate races, and 40 percent of voters remain open to changing their views about Trump’s performance[4]. The outcome ultimately depends on whether economic conditions deteriorate further or stabilize during the crucial months before the November election.