The Strait of Hormuz was the obvious answer. Anyone engaged in serious planning for a conflict with Iran would know it holds the most likely consequence of a strike, meant to impose costs asymmetrically and make sure a regional war is felt far beyond the battlefield.

The most foreseeable move was always for Tehran to threaten the narrow waterway through which a fifth of the world’s oil moves, turning a regional war into a global economic shock. That it was able to disrupt movement through the strait within days of the initial strikes tells us something more significant than who controls a stretch of water: This war appears to have begun with careful attention to what American force could hit and far less thought about what its use would set in motion.

While this episode has exposed serious shortcomings in the less glamorous but essential parts of U.S. naval power, it is not fundamentally a niche maritime warfare issue. The Strait of Hormuz matters because it’s where force meets the larger system it’s supposed to protect: energy, commerce, alliances and political room to maneuver. A government can destroy targets and still fail at the more important task of preserving order after the other side reacts. That is the real significance of the strait. It is not just a contested waterway. It is where the gap between force and strategy became impossible to miss.

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The U.S. military has expended tremendous amounts of ordnance in an effort to break the Iranian government, and Iran has reacted in a completely predictable way. What the effective closure of the strait exposed was not just the difference between the efficacy of strikes and the ability to control the aftermath. It exposed something deeper and more familiar: the repeated failure of the United States to match military power with equally serious strategic thought. We remain so militarily dominant that our leaders keep behaving as though force itself will impose the political outcome they want. But example after example has shown otherwise. The U.S. has not translated military superiority into durable strategic success in decades. And here we are again.

What was the obvious answer for Iran has become a central problem for the United States. Once keeping the strait open became part of the war’s central challenge, the real choices underneath this war came into clear view. None of them are good. The U.S. can broaden and prolong its own commitment in an effort to restore order by force. It can pressure reluctant allies to shoulder more of the burden, even as many of them remain unconvinced by the strategic logic that got us here. It can lean for a time on emergency economic measures to blunt the shock, but those temporary fixes lose value if Iran is able to make the disruption last. Or it can search for a way to declare success and move on, leaving the underlying problem unresolved. Those were always the choices beneath the rhetoric. The strait simply forced them into the open.

The evidence of these stark choices is already clear. The administration is pressing allies to help reopen the strait, but many remain reluctant or unconvinced. European leaders have shown no appetite for an EU naval mission. Japan and Australia have made clear they are not planning escort missions of their own. Middle East oil exports have already fallen sharply , and the International Energy Agency has arranged a record emergency reserve release to blunt the shock.

Those are not signs of a strategy unfolding as planned. They reveal a government scrambling to manage the consequences of a foreseeable disruption for which it did not seriously prepare. That dynamic is now worsening , as Trump has threatened new strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, and Tehran has responded by threatening to close the strait entirely.

This is the deeper problem. The United States keeps using force as though military strength excuses the harder work of strategy. It does not. Leaders still have to think seriously about what force is meant to achieve, how an adversary is likely to respond and what conditions would have to exist for a durable political outcome. Military power is indispensable, but it is not by itself a strategy. When leaders treat force as though it will somehow make the rest work out, they keep rediscovering — at great cost — that the battlefield is only the beginning of the problem.

Iran didn’t discover some exotic weakness in the American position. It reached for the most obvious lever available, and that exposed the deeper flaw. That Washington still appears to have been unprepared for it is not just an operational failure. It is the clearest evidence yet that military escalation was mistaken for strategy from the start. Each new threat only deepens the consequences of that mistake.

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Jon Duffy is a retired naval officer. He writes about leadership and democracy.